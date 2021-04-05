Clatskanie clinches first spot at State volleyball since 2003

Warrenton, OR — The Tigers volleyball team is headed to State for the first time since 2003 and all it took to get there was a pair of riveting upsets and a takedown of their Highway 30 rivals from Rainier on a whirlwind Saturday in Warrenton.
Clatskanie set themselves up on the doorstep of the State tournament by sweeping Rainier to start the day and then went five sets with Willamina to reach the 3A Coastal Range League championship tilt. From there, the only question was whether the Tigers would have enough energy left to topple the host Warriors to clinch their first winning season since the last time they qualified for State, nearly twenty years ago.
As it turned out, the girls from Clatskanie were just getting warmed up in their first two matches Saturday and they saved some of their best play for last in a 25-21, 25-16, 25-21 win to capture the league championship over Warrenton.
The Tigers came into the championship tilt already warm and winning six out of nine sets to claim two matches on the day already. Meanwhile, Warrenton had been sitting around all afternoon taking care of host duties, and that leftover lethargy was evident at the start of the league championship match.
In the first set, the Tigers jumped out to a 9-2 advantage forcing an early timeout from the Warriors. The timeout for Warrenton evidently went well as it quickly woke up a sleeping beast and the hosts stormed back with a 13-2 run. Suddenly trailing 15-11, Clatskanie had their back’s against the wall, but that territory was plenty familiar for them. As such, the Lady Tigers stormed back with a 14-6 run to win the first set.
In the second set, the Tigers jumped out to a large lead once again. With a 10-3 advantage, the entire team was communicating at an extremely high level, and looked so comfortable that they appeared to play more like a home team than visitor’s on their third match of the day. Moreover, the senior trio of Olivia Sprague, Shelby Blodgett, and Alexis Smith were all serving, hitting, and defending with peak efficiency on the way to a 25-16 win in the second set.
At that point, all of the dark years for Clatskanie volleyball were within 25 points and one set win of being erased by first year head coach Amanda Baker and the rest of the Tigers.
In the third set, Clatskanie erased a 16-10 deficit to come back and win 25-21. It was a fitting way to advance to the State tournament for a team that was overcoming long odds all season long.
Clatskanie is scheduled to host Yamhill-Carlton (8-3) in the State quarterfinals on Tuesday.