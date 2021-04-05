Clatskanie clinches first spot at State volleyball since 2003

Warrenton, OR — The Tigers volleyball team is headed to State for the first time since 2003 and all it took to get there was a pair of riveting upsets and a takedown of their Highway 30 rivals from Rainier on a whirlwind Saturday in Warrenton.

Clatskanie set themselves up on the doorstep of the State tournament by sweeping Rainier to start the day and then went five sets with Willamina to reach the 3A Coastal Range League championship tilt. From there, the only question was whether the Tigers would have enough energy left to topple the host Warriors to clinch their first winning season since the last time they qualified for State, nearly twenty years ago.

As it turned out, the girls from Clatskanie were just getting warmed up in their first two matches Saturday and they saved some of their best play for last in a 25-21, 25-16, 25-21 win to capture the league championship over Warrenton.

The Tigers came into the championship tilt already warm and winning six out of nine sets to claim two matches on the day already. Meanwhile, Warrenton had been sitting around all afternoon taking care of host duties, and that leftover lethargy was evident at the start of the league championship match.