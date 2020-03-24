Clatskanie Cleans Up, Again, on All-State Honors
Coach & MVPs

Clatskanie Girls Basketball Head Coach John Blodgett, center, smiles with MVP players Olivia Sprague, right, and Shelby Blodgett, left, during a press photoshoot at Archie Anderson Park in Longview Friday afternoon.

 Courtney Talak

The kudos just keep rolling in for Clatskanie in the weeks following their successful repeat as OSAA 3A girls basketball champions.

Just days after being named Co-MVPs and Coach of the Year for The Daily News All-Area team (see Sunday’s issue) Olivia Sprague, Shelby Blodgett, and John Blodgett have all been named to the Oregon All-State team. This time around, though, they are joined by Kaity Sizemore, a fellow title taking Tiger.

After another two-loss season that ended with a championship trophy John Blodgett was named Oregon Coach of the Year while Shelby Blodgett, his rebound-crazed daughter, was tabbed as Player of the Year.

In two seasons at the helm Coach Blodgett has put together a record of 44-6 to go with a pair of state championships. Last year he was named co-Coach of the Year for Oregon. However, his joy is understandably derived from the recognition his players have garnered.

“It means so much to have everyone around the state recognize your kids. We don’t get to vote for our own kid’s so it’s everyone else’s perception and that makes you feel really good,” John Blodgett wrote in an email. “It’s even more rewarding and gratifying when you know how much work these two put in. Success doesn’t happen without the work and these young lady’s work their butts off every single day!”

This is also the second year in a row that Shelby Blodgett has been named the 3A Oregon Player of the Year. During her first three years at Clatskanie High School the junior has averaged 21.5 points, 17.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 4.7 steals a 1.6 blocks per game. She is also approaching the all time Oregon rebound record of 1,316 boards.

Meanwhile, Olivia Sprague was also selected for the All-State first team for the second year running. In her three years with the Tigers she has averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 5.1 steals per game.

That’s not all the honors the Tigers wound up with this year, though.

“Kaity Sizemore received (honorable mention) which is super super cool!” added Coach Blodgett.

Below is a list of the 3A All-State Girls Basketball Team for 2020 in its entirety: 

Coach of the Year - John Blodgett, Clatskanie

Player of the Year - Shelby Blodgett, Jr Clatskanie

First Team 

Shelby Blodgett, Jr Clatskanie

Jadyn Vermillion, Jr Sutherlin

Olivia Sprague, Jr Clatskanie

Allie Hueckman, Jr Burns

Matyson Siddoway, Jr Vale

Kiersten Haines, Sr Sutherlin

Second Team

Chevelle Boyd, Jr De La Salle

Aliya Seibel, Sr Yamhill-Carlton

Lexi Schofield, Jr Brookings-Harbor

Emersyn Johnson, Jr Vale

Audrey Miller, Jr Santiam Christian

Kaya McLean, Jr Willamina

Third Team

Angeni Yeo, Jr Pleasant Hill

Kira Rankin, Jr Willamina

Sidney Alexander, Sr Brookings-Harbor

Sammy Christensen, Sr Harrisburg

Kayla Bauldree, Sr Salem Academy

Kaylee Martin, Sr Pleasant Hill

Honorable Mention

Kenzie Ramsey, Sr Warrenton

Amy Dickover, Jr Sutherlin

Sierra Fitzhugh, Jr Brookings-Harbor

Brea Dapron, Jr Creswell

Gracie Johnson, Fr Nyssa

Shalyn Gray, Sr South Umpqua

Chloe Baker, Sr Salem Academy

Kaitlyn Wright, So Burns

Cayton Smith, Fr OES

Alyssa Smith, Jr Horizon Christian

Micah Wicks, Fr Sutherlin

Piper Shrabel, So Willamina

Maylin Williams, Sr Amity

Grayson Carley, Jr Horizon Christian

Kaity Sizemore, Jr Clatskanie

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

