Clatskanie Cleans Up, Again, on All-State Honors

The kudos just keep rolling in for Clatskanie in the weeks following their successful repeat as OSAA 3A girls basketball champions.

Just days after being named Co-MVPs and Coach of the Year for The Daily News All-Area team (see Sunday’s issue) Olivia Sprague, Shelby Blodgett, and John Blodgett have all been named to the Oregon All-State team. This time around, though, they are joined by Kaity Sizemore, a fellow title taking Tiger.

After another two-loss season that ended with a championship trophy John Blodgett was named Oregon Coach of the Year while Shelby Blodgett, his rebound-crazed daughter, was tabbed as Player of the Year.

In two seasons at the helm Coach Blodgett has put together a record of 44-6 to go with a pair of state championships. Last year he was named co-Coach of the Year for Oregon. However, his joy is understandably derived from the recognition his players have garnered.