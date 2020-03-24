Clatskanie Cleans Up, Again, on All-State Honors

The kudos just keep rolling in for Clatskanie in the weeks following their successful repeat as OSAA 3A girls basketball champions.
Just days after being named Co-MVPs and Coach of the Year for The Daily News All-Area team (see Sunday’s issue) Olivia Sprague, Shelby Blodgett, and John Blodgett have all been named to the Oregon All-State team. This time around, though, they are joined by Kaity Sizemore, a fellow title taking Tiger.
After another two-loss season that ended with a championship trophy John Blodgett was named Oregon Coach of the Year while Shelby Blodgett, his rebound-crazed daughter, was tabbed as Player of the Year.
In two seasons at the helm Coach Blodgett has put together a record of 44-6 to go with a pair of state championships. Last year he was named co-Coach of the Year for Oregon. However, his joy is understandably derived from the recognition his players have garnered.
“It means so much to have everyone around the state recognize your kids. We don’t get to vote for our own kid’s so it’s everyone else’s perception and that makes you feel really good,” John Blodgett wrote in an email. “It’s even more rewarding and gratifying when you know how much work these two put in. Success doesn’t happen without the work and these young lady’s work their butts off every single day!”
This is also the second year in a row that Shelby Blodgett has been named the 3A Oregon Player of the Year. During her first three years at Clatskanie High School the junior has averaged 21.5 points, 17.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 4.7 steals a 1.6 blocks per game. She is also approaching the all time Oregon rebound record of 1,316 boards.
Meanwhile, Olivia Sprague was also selected for the All-State first team for the second year running. In her three years with the Tigers she has averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 5.1 steals per game.
That’s not all the honors the Tigers wound up with this year, though.
“Kaity Sizemore received (honorable mention) which is super super cool!” added Coach Blodgett.
Below is a list of the 3A All-State Girls Basketball Team for 2020 in its entirety:
Coach of the Year - John Blodgett, Clatskanie
Player of the Year - Shelby Blodgett, Jr Clatskanie
First Team
Shelby Blodgett, Jr Clatskanie
Jadyn Vermillion, Jr Sutherlin
Olivia Sprague, Jr Clatskanie
Allie Hueckman, Jr Burns
Matyson Siddoway, Jr Vale
Kiersten Haines, Sr Sutherlin
Second Team
Chevelle Boyd, Jr De La Salle
Aliya Seibel, Sr Yamhill-Carlton
Lexi Schofield, Jr Brookings-Harbor
Emersyn Johnson, Jr Vale
Audrey Miller, Jr Santiam Christian
Kaya McLean, Jr Willamina
Third Team
Angeni Yeo, Jr Pleasant Hill
Kira Rankin, Jr Willamina
Sidney Alexander, Sr Brookings-Harbor
Sammy Christensen, Sr Harrisburg
Kayla Bauldree, Sr Salem Academy
Kaylee Martin, Sr Pleasant Hill
Honorable Mention
Kenzie Ramsey, Sr Warrenton
Amy Dickover, Jr Sutherlin
Sierra Fitzhugh, Jr Brookings-Harbor
Brea Dapron, Jr Creswell
Gracie Johnson, Fr Nyssa
Shalyn Gray, Sr South Umpqua
Chloe Baker, Sr Salem Academy
Kaitlyn Wright, So Burns
Cayton Smith, Fr OES
Alyssa Smith, Jr Horizon Christian
Micah Wicks, Fr Sutherlin
Piper Shrabel, So Willamina
Maylin Williams, Sr Amity
Grayson Carley, Jr Horizon Christian
Kaity Sizemore, Jr Clatskanie
