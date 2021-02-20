Christian Cross Country: Three Rivers falls to Cedar Tree

Cedar Tree Classical Christian ran away with the team win at Riverside Park on Friday by taking the top five positions at the finish line in the 5,000 meter boys race that also included runners from Three Rivers Christian, Oakville and Washington School for the Deaf.

Timothy Bradshaw took top honors in the race with a time of 18:59.50. Luke Cochran, Tobin Hall, Micah Stewart and Joe Gourley all finished between 19:07 and 19:21.20.

Jake Beck of Three Rivers Christian finished sixth with a time of 19:50.50. Walker Poyner, Zachary Parham and Bodie Hughta finished in the 8-10th spots for the Eagles. David Woodman was right behind his teammates in 12th place.

Three Rivers Christian is scheduled to race again at Lake Sacajawea on Tuesday.

