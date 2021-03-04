Chinooks sing redemption song, sock it to Toledo

“They had the game for about the first ten minutes and after that our girls figured it out,” Bates said.

The rapid fire goals had a deflating effect on the Toledo players who, as a group, have not found themselves on the receiving end of an offensive onslaught very often in recent vintage. As a result, shoulders began to slump and heads began to hang as Toledo did some soul searching for answers.

Kalama wasn’t keen to call off the attack, though, and seized on that momentary letdown by their opponents in order to extend their lead even farther. This time around it was Bridgette Hollifield who took a pass near the 35-yard line and sped through the heart of the Toledo defense before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

On the visitors sideline opposite the grandstands, Toledo coach Noel Vasquez could only watch as the Chinooks played their redemption song to perfection.

“We came in with a game plan and for the first 20 minutes it showed with our high press, but once we relaxed a little bit, that second twenty minutes of the first half they just ate us alive,” Toledo coach Noel Vasquez said. “In a way there is. I think they’re still feeling that semifinal (loss) from last year. We always make little comments to each other.”