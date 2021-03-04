Chinooks sing redemption song, sock it to Toledo

KALAMA — The Chinooks played like a team with something to prove Wednesday night on the big hill overlooking the Columbia River as they dominated possession and blanked Toledo 4-0 in a showdown of top tier Central 2B League soccer talent.
As it turns out, the girls from Kalama had been chewing this game over for a long time.
“They had a bad mouth in their mouth from District, because they knocked us out,” Kalama coach Jon Bates noted. “And we’ve been hearing so much about how good Toledo is through the grapevine and a few things were said that we didn’t like.”
What was considered an upset by many observers at the time propelled Toledo to the State tournament in 2019 and led the Chinooks down a path that left them on the outside looking in. Nearly 17 months later, the Kalama kicking crew has secured their revenge.
Or, at least part of it.
The two teams played deadlocked soccer for much of the first half, but as soon as the sunset melted away on the horizon so, too, did Toledo’s chances of leaving Kalama with a win.
Melanie Martinez gave the Chinooks their first score in the 25th minute off of a feed from Josie Brandenburg. Then, before Toledo could even draw up a counter move, the Chinooks were using their roundabout passing game to set up another score with Brandenburg again picking up the assist and Kailey Shipley notching the goal in the 30th minute.
“They had the game for about the first ten minutes and after that our girls figured it out,” Bates said.
The rapid fire goals had a deflating effect on the Toledo players who, as a group, have not found themselves on the receiving end of an offensive onslaught very often in recent vintage. As a result, shoulders began to slump and heads began to hang as Toledo did some soul searching for answers.
Kalama wasn’t keen to call off the attack, though, and seized on that momentary letdown by their opponents in order to extend their lead even farther. This time around it was Bridgette Hollifield who took a pass near the 35-yard line and sped through the heart of the Toledo defense before slotting the ball into the back of the net.
On the visitors sideline opposite the grandstands, Toledo coach Noel Vasquez could only watch as the Chinooks played their redemption song to perfection.
“We came in with a game plan and for the first 20 minutes it showed with our high press, but once we relaxed a little bit, that second twenty minutes of the first half they just ate us alive,” Toledo coach Noel Vasquez said. “In a way there is. I think they’re still feeling that semifinal (loss) from last year. We always make little comments to each other.”
As for Kalama, their plan was simple; shutdown Marina Smith on the defensive end and then let their wings go to work with their speed and intuition on the outside while shuffling the ball around the perimeter in order to move the Toledo defenders out of position.
“I think it was our passing. We’ve been working on that a lot and their passing was great,” Bates said. “It’s kind of an eye contact thing with one of them, which I was sort of shocked. That’s usually a professional team that does that.”
During the intermission Vasquez and company cobbled their defensive strategy back together and recharge their batteries for another half of cutthroat competition against a Kalama team that had outscored their opponents 21-0 over their previous two games. And the plan worked, again, but only for a time.
After 31 minutes of scoreless action the Chinooks got loose on the pitch again. This time it was Shipley and Martinez working the give-and-go to perfection on the break with Martinez finally pushing the ball beyond the stripe for another score.
“I think the girls were a little bit overwhelmed with how they were passing the ball around us. They had a hard time understanding how to over,” Vasquez said. “We’re not really used to seeing that. We’re used to seeing goals go up and over our head 90 percent of the time, so seeing someone build around us makes a big difference. That’s something we’re going to have to work on.”
Daphnie Bybee managed 11 saves on the night for Toledo, while Kalama keeper Jessica Meyer was never truly tested in the net.
Next week Toledo will play the 2019 District champions from Onalaska in a match that should determine the number two seed from the Central 2B League.
“I know it was a loss but it was definitely a really good learning experience,” Vasquez said. “We’ve got Ony on Monday and I feel like if we play the way we did today, especially in the second half, we can make some good things happen.”
Kalama (5-1) is scheduled to play at Stevenson on Monday, while Toledo (4-2) will head to Onalaska.