Chinooks drop season-opening shootout to Tigers

With under three minutes left in the first half after a Napavine touchdown, Esary led a 10-play drive, converting one third down with a 23-yard dash and a second with an 18-yard touchdown strike to Jack Doerty to put Kalama back ahead 28 seconds before intermission.

And late in the third quarter, after the Tigers went up by 12, the junior punched back immediately. The first play of the drive was a 9-yard pass to Doerty, who finished with seven catches for 83 yards. The second was a 30-yard bomb down the sideline to Max Cox, and the third was a 17-yard draw up the middle.

“He’s what we thought he was going to be,” McDonald said. “He’s got the arm strength and he’s got the capability to take games over on his own. We just have to get him some more protection and working with that.”

Esary finished with 211 yards on 18-of-33 passing, and added 124 yards on the ground. But as the game wore on, the Napavine pressure started to land more and more. The Tigers racked up three sacks in the second half, and on third-and-8 late in the fourth with Napavine up 42-32, Esary was swallowed up by a host of white jerseys. He managed to get his arm free and backhand-hucked the ball up, hoping to throw the ball away and avoid the sack, but it instead got tipped into the hands of Parker, who took it to the house to seal the win.