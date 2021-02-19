Chinooks bring back Esary, plenty of experience on potent offense

When Sean McDonald got the news that the West Region was entering into Phase 2, but that the Southwest Region wasn’t, he knew what that meant. It was confirmation that most of the Central 2B League would be able to get started with full practices and eventually games, while his Kalama Chinooks would still be limited to small pods and limited contact.
At the time, though, his feelings toward the news — even with his school being left out — were mainly positive.
“It gave you a light at the end of the tunnel,” McDonald said. “We knew that eventually we would get to Phase 2. It was kind of nice, seeing that they got there, and hopefully we’d be there soon to get the ability to play again.”
Two weeks later, that light came, with the Southwest Region getting the go-ahead to enter Phase 2. All of a sudden, with less than a full week of practices to get ready for a real, live game, the reality of the situation really hit the Chinooks.
“Catch-up is definitely the word I would put out there,” McDonald said. “We were doing small pods and a little bit of 7-on-7 stuff the week before… We’re behind the ball. We talk about it every day.”
Luckily for McDonald, the Chinooks bring back a starting lineup heavy on returning upperclassmen, including a large group of juniors who got starting experience last year.
And if last year’s offense — which averaged 53.4 points per game in league play — was any indication the Chinooks will have plenty of firepower in 2021.
“Offensively, we hit the ground running, and we’re kind of going at the same speed,” McDonald said. “We’ve got a lot of guys back, so the playbook is in their minds already. We’re not having to reinvent the wheel.”
Leading the bunch will be quarterback Jackson Esary, who earned an AP All-State honorable mention as a sophomore in 2019 after throwing for 4,455 yards and 50 touchdowns. He’s now back for his second season as Kalama’s main man behind center.
“He’s come so far from that first game he started last year to now,” McDonald said. “He’s really become an elite quarterback at any level, and he’s become like a coach on the field. He knows the playbook like the back of his hand. We would feel comfortable letting him go out there and call it himself if we had to. Just to have that experience out there is a good feeling.”
First up for the Chinooks will be a doozy: Napavine. Last season, the Tigers won the first matchup of the year 33-27, but Kalama got revenge in an instant-class in the State semifinals, with Esary and Brennon Vance making two miracle plays in overtime to give the Chinooks a 44-42 win.
“They’re always tough,” McDonalds said. “Every time we play them, it’s either we have a really tough game, or we’re getting our butts kicked, one of the two.”
Kalama Chinooks
Season opener: 5 p.m. Saturday vs. Napavine
Spotlight game: Yep, it’s those Napavine Tigers.
2019 Record: 10-3 (5-0 Central 2B)
2019 Finish: State runner-up (Lost 48-30 to Onalaska in title game)
OFFENSE
Style: Spread
Starters
QB: Jackson Esary (Jr.)
RB: Bradey O’Neil (Jr.)
WR: Nate Anderson (Sr.)
WR: Jack Doerty (Jr.)
WR: Nate Meyer (Jr.)
WR: Max Cox (Jr.)
LT: Preston Armstrong (Jr.)
LG: Gino Santi (Jr.)
C: Syrus Shultz (Jr.)
RG: Theo Kroll (Sr.) or Seth Hoseney (Jr.)
RT: Ryan Cooney (Sr.)
DEFENSE
Style: 4-2-5
DE: Ryan Cooney (Sr.)
DT: Syrus Shultz (Jr.)