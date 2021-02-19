Chinooks bring back Esary, plenty of experience on potent offense

And if last year’s offense — which averaged 53.4 points per game in league play — was any indication the Chinooks will have plenty of firepower in 2021.

“Offensively, we hit the ground running, and we’re kind of going at the same speed,” McDonald said. “We’ve got a lot of guys back, so the playbook is in their minds already. We’re not having to reinvent the wheel.”

Leading the bunch will be quarterback Jackson Esary, who earned an AP All-State honorable mention as a sophomore in 2019 after throwing for 4,455 yards and 50 touchdowns. He’s now back for his second season as Kalama’s main man behind center.

“He’s come so far from that first game he started last year to now,” McDonald said. “He’s really become an elite quarterback at any level, and he’s become like a coach on the field. He knows the playbook like the back of his hand. We would feel comfortable letting him go out there and call it himself if we had to. Just to have that experience out there is a good feeling.”

First up for the Chinooks will be a doozy: Napavine. Last season, the Tigers won the first matchup of the year 33-27, but Kalama got revenge in an instant-class in the State semifinals, with Esary and Brennon Vance making two miracle plays in overtime to give the Chinooks a 44-42 win.