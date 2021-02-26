Change is good: 2A GSHL delays start of spring sports

“What it does is a couple of things big picture for the entire league,” Mark Morris athletic director Robert Blakman said. “For some people it really helps with facilities. With that old schedule you would have had two soccer teams, a football team and track team all needing the stadium at the same time.”

According to Blackman, internal meetings between administrators from the 2A GSHL over the last month revealed additional concerns from coaches around southwest Washington.

“If we would have stuck with the old plan the issue is that a lot of schools have coaches who are doing a fall sport right now and a traditional spring sport as well,” Blackman explained. “I’ve spoken with all of our coaches in the building and sent emails to our other coaches so they know what to expect. I think we’re feeling pretty good about the plan. I could sense that they all thought this made sense.”

Although there haven’t been any additional changes announced for Season Three, yet, Blackman noted that it’s not far-fetched to think another adjustment could be coming soon for those traditional “winter sports”, and for the same reasons.