Change is good: 2A GSHL delays start of spring sports

After nearly a year of unexpected announcements that have primarily delivered bad, or at least disappointing, news for area athletes and prep sports fans it’s not surprising that everyone is a little shell shocked from all the news bombs.
But, even in the age of international pandemics, the fact remains that not all change is bad.
Friday morning the 2A Greater St. Helens League tested the nerves of those following along closely by announcing yet another season change for high school athletics.
In this instance, an email from Washougal High School associate principal Gary McGarvie served as the messenger.
“Pending approval from the WIAA, the 2A Greater St. Helen's League will be shifting the start of traditional spring sports from March 15th to March 22nd,” read the email from McGarvie. “Spring sports will be a seven week season and end on May 8th.”
The change arrived a fortnight after prep sports resumed in kind. It also comes just as everyone involved had finally begun to get grow accustomed to the new-old plan. Luckily, this time around, the schedule change doesn’t take any games off the table for prep athletes. Instead, the move provides more separation between disparate sports seasons in an effort to facilitate a smoother transition from one season to another for players, coaches and officials, alike.
“What it does is a couple of things big picture for the entire league,” Mark Morris athletic director Robert Blakman said. “For some people it really helps with facilities. With that old schedule you would have had two soccer teams, a football team and track team all needing the stadium at the same time.”
According to Blackman, internal meetings between administrators from the 2A GSHL over the last month revealed additional concerns from coaches around southwest Washington.
“If we would have stuck with the old plan the issue is that a lot of schools have coaches who are doing a fall sport right now and a traditional spring sport as well,” Blackman explained. “I’ve spoken with all of our coaches in the building and sent emails to our other coaches so they know what to expect. I think we’re feeling pretty good about the plan. I could sense that they all thought this made sense.”
Although there haven’t been any additional changes announced for Season Three, yet, Blackman noted that it’s not far-fetched to think another adjustment could be coming soon for those traditional “winter sports”, and for the same reasons.
“Right now we might have that same issue with Season Three because there is that overlap week,” Blackman said. “We might still have that coaching problem but there aren’t as many sports in winter as there are in spring. So I’m not saying the problem is going away, but it might not be as bad.”
As the 2A GSHL prep sports schedule currently stands, Season Two and its spring sports are set to begin on March 22 and end on May 8, while Season Three and its “winter sports” are set to run from May 3 through June 12.
The Daily News will provide additional updates to this story as they become available.