Castle Rock Track & Field: Rockets frustrated following failure to launch

“She’s been fighting a knee injury for three years and had to give up the hurdles and that was one of her favorites,” King explained. “But since then she’s taken on a lot of the younger kids and taught them hurdles and set up blocks. She’s been a good role model for the kids.”

Leg injuries have been an unfortunate theme for the Rockets over the last several years and perhaps no one had more to prove this year than running man Justice Sigmund-Kuanoni. The fastest freshmen from his class four years ago, Sigmund-Kuanoni came out of middle school undefeated and wound up on the varsity 4x100 relay team right out of the chute. But then little injuries began to pile up on his bendy parts and he wound up as an alternate the last couple years.

“He said he was ready to redeem himself this year. He was ready to break out and do some big things for us,” King pointed out.

Reed Ness, another senior, threw discus and javelin for Castle Rock during his career, and Aaron Ross loved the long distances but was interested in trying something else out during his final go round.