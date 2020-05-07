Castle Rock Track & Field: Rockets frustrated following failure to launch

Castle Rock wasn’t going to beat the world this year. They weren’t going to tear up the record books and they weren’t going to win State. They also weren’t going to go away quietly while they watched six seniors write the final chapters of their high school stories on their own terms.
The Rockets had 34 athletes out for the track and field team this spring including Brooke Wirkkala who went to state last year in the 100-meter hurdles, the long jump (5th place), and the high jump (3rd place). Wyatt Partridge is another returner who was looking to find a way back to the State competition as a junior after working his way onto the 100 and 200 meter relay teams.
This year Castle Rock coach Julie King expected to send as many as nine athletes to state. She figured Partridge would anchor those relay teams and Wirkkala to wind up running and jumping her way back to the podium. But like every other spring athlete, Partridge and Wirkkala saw their spring prospects nipped in the bud by COVID-19.
Jett Johnson was just getting warmed up with the Rockets this year as a transfer student. A discus and javelin tosser, the senior’s PR with the disc is 103 feet with a 120 foot toss under his belt from practice.
“He’s new to us this year and I was having high hopes that he would be our top thrower for our boys. He was taking some of the freshmen under his wing,” noted King.
The Rockets’ coach added that Johnson, who played football in the fall, had committed to running the mile as well just so he could get a group of younger gridiron prospects to work on their conditioning by his side.
“I thought that was a plus because he was thinking about next football season and what these guys could do to keep in shape,” added King.
Debera Beer was a four year track participant for the Rockets, although she was set to spend her senior campaign as a manager after wrecking her knee while competing in the triple jump as a junior.
“Debera started out as a distance runner for me when she was younger because she ran cross country with her brother Howard, and then she got into hurdles… She was really excelling at the 300-meter hurdles before she got injured,” King said.
Beer also ran the 4x200-meter relay before taking up the stopwatch and notebook this year.
“She’s pretty athletic. She ran cross country. She turned out for basketball, now cheerleading this, and obviously track,” King added. “She just wanted to be a part of the program and I said, ‘Yes! I’d love to have you around.”
Rebecca Barkman is another senior Rocket who battled knee injuries during her time in red and white. A 100-meter sprinter and hurdler early in her career, Barkman picked up javelin and discus on the backend of her four years after her legs began to go.
“She’s been fighting a knee injury for three years and had to give up the hurdles and that was one of her favorites,” King explained. “But since then she’s taken on a lot of the younger kids and taught them hurdles and set up blocks. She’s been a good role model for the kids.”
Leg injuries have been an unfortunate theme for the Rockets over the last several years and perhaps no one had more to prove this year than running man Justice Sigmund-Kuanoni. The fastest freshmen from his class four years ago, Sigmund-Kuanoni came out of middle school undefeated and wound up on the varsity 4x100 relay team right out of the chute. But then little injuries began to pile up on his bendy parts and he wound up as an alternate the last couple years.
“He said he was ready to redeem himself this year. He was ready to break out and do some big things for us,” King pointed out.
Reed Ness, another senior, threw discus and javelin for Castle Rock during his career, and Aaron Ross loved the long distances but was interested in trying something else out during his final go round.
“I know he wanted to try the 100-meters this year just for fun since it was his senior year,” King said of Ross, who also ran for her on the cross country team. “He was always my leader in getting them to go out on runs. That’s the kind of kid you want to have around.”
Head Coach: Julie King (4th year)
Total Athletes: 34
Seniors: 6
