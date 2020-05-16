Castle Rock Tennis: Rockets refuel for TriCo run, retire rackets instead

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Coach: Kim Karnofski (9th year)

2019 Record: 12-2 (1A TriCo Champions, 3rd at District)

Returning Varsity: 1

Seniors: 3

It’s safe to say that Castle Rock coach Kim Karnofski doesn’t believe in the concept of rebuilding years.

She’s not going to ask you to trust the process while she sets a low bar, or net, for success. Whether it’s the basketball court in winter or the tennis court in spring, she sets a course for the top at the start of each season. After all, if you shoot for the moon and you miss you’ll still end up somewhere among the stars.

To wit – The Rockets have been 1A TriCo champions in four of the last seven seasons, including 2018 and 2019. The Castle Rock girls tennis team took third at the District tournament last year after winning the tournament outright the previous season.

With just one returning varsity player in the mix this season, after graduating six varsity seniors last year, that task was going to be as tough as ever for the Rockets this spring.

Still, Karnofski didn’t blink. And she certainly didn’t adjust her sights.

“I expected us to compete as usual and be league champs again,” Karnofski insisted.