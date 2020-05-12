Castle Rock Softball: Rockets were recharged, ready to buzz TriCo and beyond

But then the bottom fell out of their master blasters and the Rockets, along with everyone else, were grounded by COVID-19.

With just one returning starter, but five seniors ready to fill in the bulk of the lineup, Castle Rock coach Ron Strode was still convinced this year’s team was destined for another trip to State.

“We were sitting pretty good. The way I see it I only needed to fill one position that I lost based on the way I can move the girls around,” Strode said. “We would have won our league, there’s no doubt about that. And I think we would have had what we needed to give Montesano a run at Districts… Then you know we would have wound up at State.”

The one player on the roster who would have been returning to a familiar role this season was Logann Golden. A four-year varsity player who will head to Pullman in the fall to attend WSU and play volleyball, Golden was going to patrol centerfield while bringing a hot bat to the lineup.

Looking back to when Golden first joined the team as a freshman, Strode says it didn’t take long for the dynamic athlete to carve out a spot in the lineup.

“She was a very coachable player. She worked very hard and gave 100 percent on everything she did,” Strode said.