Castle Rock ready to fly with young players adding depth

Castle Rock coach Aaron Gehring ticked through the ways this season is different as he talked like a man who’d had too much time to think about it.
The five-game season. Playing February in the cold, wind, and rain. Cancellations due to the snow. Torn-up, muddy fields once that snow melted. COVID postponements. Small pod practices.
“Just a few,” he joked.
But as he pointed out, all of the changes, delays, and cancellations have created adversity for his young squad. As a consequence, those players have been getting the chance to grow up and mature into veterans much faster than most classes before them.
“With how they’ve responded and shown up and taken care of everything they need to in the classroom, they’ve really shown that they can be better,” Gehring said. “A lot of these guys are learning right on the fly. They just want to play. They’re soaking everything up and doing everything they can to give themselves a shot.”
The Rockets have six seniors listed on their roster, but at the moment that number is an effectively five as Wyatt Partridge — along with his sophomore brother Lane Partridge and junior Landon Gardner — awaits a final eligibility ruling from the WIAA after moving to Arizona in the fall to play football. Now they’re back in The Rock and hoping to clap pads while wearing the white and red again
Jonah McGary is the only senior starting on either side of the line to lead the Rockets in the trenches. Castle Rock has a senior receiver duo in Isaac Trigsted and Emmet Falter, and Austin McQuilliams will start at tailback. McGary, Trigsted, and McQuilliams will all feature as starters on the defensive side of the ball as well. But the rest of the Rocket starters will be juniors or younger, including two sophomores and a freshman.
But even with the young group, and other uncertainties, Gehring has been impressed with what his players have shown him.
“We’ve had multiple guys step up,” he said.
This year especially, depth is going to be more important than ever for the Rockets. Gehring said that his group was able to split the gym with the Castle Rock volleyball team when the snow came down hard last weekend, letting the Rockets get some conditioning and workouts in. They also did a lot of playbook installation and work on passing patterns during pod practices, but it’s still not nearly as much preparation as a normal year’s fall camp.
And with that as the reality, Gehring is already planning on playing most, if not nearly all of the players the Rockets put on the bus when they open their season on the road against Goldendale, Saturday.
“Even though we’re still on that younger end, these guys always find ways to step up and contribute,” Gehring said. “I let the freshmen and sophomores know right away that everybody has an opportunity to play. Even with some of the younger guys, I told them that it starts on special teams, and if you really work hard, we can find a spot for you during the game.”
Castle Rock Rockets
Season opener: 11 a.m. Saturday at Goldendale (at Seton Catholic)
Spotlight matchup: March 19 @ La Center
2019 Record: 7-3, 4-1 1A TriCo
2019 Finish: Playoffs opening round (Lost 50-22 to Hoquiam)
OFFENSE
Style: Shotgun
Starters
QB: Chance Naugle (Jr.)
RB: Adam Partridge (Jr.)
RB: Austin McQuilliams (Sr.)
WR: Chase Rusher (So.)
WR: Isaac Trigsted (Sr.)
WR: Emmet Falter (Sr.)
LT: Grant Kincaid (Sr.)
LG: David Garcia (So.)
C: Gage Cayan (Jr.)
RG: Bo Huckleberry (Jr.)
RT: Jonah McGary (Sr.)
DEFENSE
Style: 3-5
Starter
DL: Mason Chisholm (Jr.)
DL Jonah McGary (Sr.)