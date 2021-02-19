Castle Rock ready to fly with young players adding depth

Jonah McGary is the only senior starting on either side of the line to lead the Rockets in the trenches. Castle Rock has a senior receiver duo in Isaac Trigsted and Emmet Falter, and Austin McQuilliams will start at tailback. McGary, Trigsted, and McQuilliams will all feature as starters on the defensive side of the ball as well. But the rest of the Rocket starters will be juniors or younger, including two sophomores and a freshman.

But even with the young group, and other uncertainties, Gehring has been impressed with what his players have shown him.

“We’ve had multiple guys step up,” he said.

This year especially, depth is going to be more important than ever for the Rockets. Gehring said that his group was able to split the gym with the Castle Rock volleyball team when the snow came down hard last weekend, letting the Rockets get some conditioning and workouts in. They also did a lot of playbook installation and work on passing patterns during pod practices, but it’s still not nearly as much preparation as a normal year’s fall camp.

And with that as the reality, Gehring is already planning on playing most, if not nearly all of the players the Rockets put on the bus when they open their season on the road against Goldendale, Saturday.