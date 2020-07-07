Castle Rock loses King's Way as football competitor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Castle Rock is losing King’s Way High School as an opponent in football for the next three seasons since the Vancouver area private school decided to put the sport on pause until 2023.

School officials told The Columbian that the program currently doesn’t have enough student participation for a team. The school wants to reinvest in their feeder youth program. However, a junior varsity season could resume as early as 2022.

“It’s rough. We have a small league to begin with. We’ve always had good games between the two teams. It’s disappointing, but I hope things get shaped up in their youth program so they can come back,” Castle Rock football coach Aaron Gehring said.

Castle Rock will now only have Seton Catholic, La Center and Columbia-White Salmon to play in the 1A TriCo league. Despite moving up to the 2A classification for the 2020-2021 school year Fort Vancouver will play a TriCo schedule but as an independent without a playoff stake. Stevenson was previously in the league but has been reclassified to 2B based on enrollment numbers.

