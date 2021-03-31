Castle Rock can’t overcome Bulldogs bats

MONTESANO — The Rockets dropped an opening day non-league softball tilt Tuesday as the Bulldogs defended their home turf to the tune of a 14-10 victory.

Castle Rock let two pitchers toe the slab in the high-scoring defeat. Payton Kessler tossed three innings while racking up five strikeouts, but she also allowed three runs on four hits. Katey Montgomery spun the grapefruit for four innings, walking two batters and giving up six hits to the home team.

The Rockets did their best to stay in the game with the help of their bats.

Raychel Squibb pummeled a two-run homerun to highlight a three-hit day that included four RBIs and three runs scored, while Rhiannon Sibbett added a walk, two hits and two RBIs while coming around to score once.

Katey Montgomery added a pair of doubles and scored a run in the loss. Jenna Lee managed a hit in all four of her at-bats, including two doubles, three RBIs, and a run scored.

Castle Rock (0-1) is scheduled to play another non-league game, this time at Adna, on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0