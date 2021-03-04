Castle Rock calls timeout, reconfigures for White Salmon sweep

Whatever it was, the Rockets burned through a pair of timeouts and soon found the antidote to what ailed them as they began to bend the arc of the game back in their favor. By the time they’d whittled the deficit down to 19-14 it was White Salmon that was calling timeout to talk it over.

But, the Bruins didn’t have the answer and Castle Rock took their first lead at 21-20 before closing the set out 25-22. That scorching output only increased in the next set as the Rockets ran away with a 20-point win that threatened for a while to leave the Bruins skunked entirely.

Castle Rock’s senior setter Ranae Holter was right in the middle of that rapid turnaround. She finished the night with 30 assists and was quick with an answer when asked to explain the vast difference between the Rocket’s performance from the start of the first set to the end of the second.

“We just started communicating. We came out on fire in that second set, but we just weren’t really awake in that first set,” Holter said. “Our coach, definitely, is our hype man. She was like, ‘I believe in every single one of you. You’re on this team for a reason!’ And it just helped us wake up.”

And wake up is precisely what the Castle Rock spikers did. Someone just needed to ring the alarm first.