Castle Rock calls timeout, reconfigures for White Salmon sweep

CASTLE ROCK — At first glance, a casual observer would have had a hard time telling the difference between opponents Tuesday night on Lebaron Court. After all, the hometown Rockets and the visitors from White Salmon came out wearing nearly identical red uniforms and the play on both sides of the net was a bit scattered.
If anything, a newcomer to the 1A TriCo scene might have been led to believe that the team with “BRUINS” written across the front of their white libero jersey might have had an edge just based on their frenetic energy alone. That, and the 10-4 advantage for the visitors on the scoreboard in the first set, made it appear for a time, that the Rockets might even be in over their heads.
But, it didn’t take much longer for the reality to become clear as Castle Rock righted their ship and reversed course for a 25-22, 25-5, 25-20 sweep over the scramble-happy Bruins.
Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes placed part of the blame for the slow start on a confluence of factors that are well-known for their adverse effects on the play of high school athletes; home openers and senior nights.
“First home game of the year, always jitters,” Bayes said. “And, it was senior night and our libero (Sunshine Watkins) got sick during the first few points and had to leave the game, so we had that going for us too.”
Whatever it was, the Rockets burned through a pair of timeouts and soon found the antidote to what ailed them as they began to bend the arc of the game back in their favor. By the time they’d whittled the deficit down to 19-14 it was White Salmon that was calling timeout to talk it over.
But, the Bruins didn’t have the answer and Castle Rock took their first lead at 21-20 before closing the set out 25-22. That scorching output only increased in the next set as the Rockets ran away with a 20-point win that threatened for a while to leave the Bruins skunked entirely.
Castle Rock’s senior setter Ranae Holter was right in the middle of that rapid turnaround. She finished the night with 30 assists and was quick with an answer when asked to explain the vast difference between the Rocket’s performance from the start of the first set to the end of the second.
“We just started communicating. We came out on fire in that second set, but we just weren’t really awake in that first set,” Holter said. “Our coach, definitely, is our hype man. She was like, ‘I believe in every single one of you. You’re on this team for a reason!’ And it just helped us wake up.”
And wake up is precisely what the Castle Rock spikers did. Someone just needed to ring the alarm first.
“Tonight, that first set just was not us,” Bayes said. “I think that was the first time in 20 years of coaching that I’ve used both of my timeouts by point six. And you know what, I’m not a yeller and a screamer for a reason because they know that we’re here to do some work. They put that pressure on themselves so I don’t have to.”
Paige Kessler led the Rockets with 11 kills, including six tip kills that took advantage of a White Salmon defense that was prone to chaotic rotations. Brooke Wirkkala added nine kills and led the team with seven digs, while Kynsi Bayes notched six kills.
“You have three totally different style hitters and we’re able to feed all of them,” Bayes said.
Hannah Coleman added four kills in the win but it was Holton who was doing all the feeding and she was happy to have so many options when spooning out all those assists.
“It’s really helpful that I can trust each hitter and I don’t just have to rely on one,” Holton said.
With the counting stats spread amongst her players Bayes noted that it’s her team’s versatility and ability to make adjustments on the fly that makes them tick.
“I love it because we’re able to count on so many different people at any given time,” Bayes said. “We’re able to move the ball. We’re able to set the back row. We’re able to run all of our plays. One of our middles was getting a double block so we’re going to feed the other side all night long.
“The kids are super smart. We run those things every day at practice so if we have to adjust they’re fine with that.”
Looking ahead, Holton said that she and the rest of the Rockets have already circled dates against King’s Way and La Center as matches they are most looking forward to. The King’s Way game is set to go down Thursday in Vancouver, while La Center will have to wait until next week.