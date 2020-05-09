Castle Rock Baseball: Rockets were set to bring the heat

Casey Sorensen is no stranger to the red barn dugouts at Castle Rock. This year was going to be different, though, because he was going to step inside that hallowed space wearing the big hat in his first year as head coach of the Rockets.
Sorensen is a Kelso native who spent the first half of the last decade as the JV coach in Castle Rock. He was excited to see what sort of mojo he could help conjure on the diamond this season after a memorable, and successful, stint in red and white his first time around. If the energy around the COVID-19 shuttered launch pad last week is any indication, all systems were a go for the Rockets this year.
“We came together in ten days. No question about it. Every single guy out there was having fun and everyone was believing that they can compete in this league,” Sorensen said.
Still, after several seasons away as the head coach at Toppenish High School, Sorensen is returning to a much different 1A TriCo League landscape.
“It’s definitely changed since the last time I was here with the two private schools in Vancouver being in the league,” Sorensen admitted. “But you know about La Center, you always figure they’re going to be good.”
The Rockets boasted five seniors on this year’s roster with five returning starters in the mix. Cole Hooper figured to anchor the lineup as the shortstop and the number three hitter. A four-year letterman who was voted second team All-League last year, Sorensen says Hooper was also fixing to take over the closer role thanks to his live arm.
Castle Rock also would have featured experience in the outfield. Trevor Alblinger and Braden Zainfeld, a pair of four-year players, figured to hold down centerfield and a corner spot, respectively. Meanwhile, fellow varsity returner Trenton Loften was in the mix for the other corner outfield slot.
The Rockets were also set at the hot-corner and the cleanup hole. Those spots were going to be filled by another senior, Eric Daniels, the mean mulleted son of the Castle Rock track coach, who was returning to play third base and drive in runs with big daddy hacks.
“Our seniors, we didn’t have a big rah-rah guy, but they led by example and the younger guys picked up on it right away,” Sorensen said. “That really helped me my first year out to have the seniors buy in way back in December when they were going to the cages.”
That senior crop had reinforcements in the wings as well with a few talented underclassmen joining a couple of standout juniors.
One of those juniors, Alex Buchanan was ready to hold down first base while helping to fuel the pitching staff. Austin McQuilliams, another junior, would have been a contender for ace on the bump while donning the tools of ignorance and catching all of the other innings.
“He was going to shut down the running game. He has an absolute cannon,” Sorensen said of his pitcher/catcher hybrid player.
The Rockets’ brand new coach believes both McQuilliams and Hooper were on the verge of big seasons based on previous outputs and preseason preparation.
“Those two guys I think for sure would have had a chance to have pretty special years,” Sorensen said. “I know I would have been going to the All-League meeting and fighting for them to be first team.”
To hear Sorensen tell it, that strength up the middle of the diamond was going to be the key to success for the Rockets this season.
“I think overall defense was our strength. We were a good defensive team,” Sorensen said. “I was really pleased all the way around. From catcher to our infield to our outfield. Even the arms on the bump.”
What’s more, Sorensen commended his players for showing an impressive ability to dedicate themselves in the classroom in order to remain eligible prior to the season being canceled. He noted that after the season’s first grade check he had a dozen players flagged as in danger of becoming academically ineligible. After a stern post practice lecture Sorensen wondered, and worried, if he’d even have enough players to take the field on opening day.
One week later he had his answer when the follow up grade check arrived without a single Rocket baseball player in the danger zone.
“It just kind of showed you where these kids were and how important playing baseball this season was to them,” Sorensen said.
Coach: Casey Sorensen (1st year)
Record: 8-14 (4-8, 4th place in TriCo)
Returning Starters: 5
Seniors: 5
