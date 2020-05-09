Castle Rock Baseball: Rockets were set to bring the heat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Casey Sorensen is no stranger to the red barn dugouts at Castle Rock. This year was going to be different, though, because he was going to step inside that hallowed space wearing the big hat in his first year as head coach of the Rockets.

Sorensen is a Kelso native who spent the first half of the last decade as the JV coach in Castle Rock. He was excited to see what sort of mojo he could help conjure on the diamond this season after a memorable, and successful, stint in red and white his first time around. If the energy around the COVID-19 shuttered launch pad last week is any indication, all systems were a go for the Rockets this year.

“We came together in ten days. No question about it. Every single guy out there was having fun and everyone was believing that they can compete in this league,” Sorensen said.

Still, after several seasons away as the head coach at Toppenish High School, Sorensen is returning to a much different 1A TriCo League landscape.

“It’s definitely changed since the last time I was here with the two private schools in Vancouver being in the league,” Sorensen admitted. “But you know about La Center, you always figure they’re going to be good.”