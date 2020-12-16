Calling it early: NWAC Championships canceled

“The Red Devil softball team, like baseball, will be without a chance for a title for the second straight season. The LCC volleyball team will be feeling the disappointment for the first time. The Devils soccer team was looking forward to being back into contention for the playoffs,” Roland said. “One thing is for sure, we appreciate the ability to play a league season and we are going to make it a great experience for our student/athletes.”

Still, the pangs of disappointment likely will ring loudest from within the confines of David Story Field on the LCC campus. The home of the Red Devils baseball team, Story Field also is the traditional host site of the NWAC baseball tournament each spring.

The Red Devils have won the last three NWAC championships that have been played. Last spring, they were considered to be front runners for the trophy again and the same sort of production was expected from their dugout in the upcoming season.