Calling an audible: WIAA adjusts plan based on Gov's latest plan

One key change under the new plan unveiled on Tuesday is a shift from splitting the state around county lines to the creation of eight new regions, composed of between three and 10 counties, based on health care systems. Cowlitz County is grouped into the Southwest Region, along with Clark, Klickitat, Wahkiakum, and Skamania Counties.

Under the new policy, which is set to go into effect on Jan. 11, there are two new phases for regions to navigate. If a region is in Phase 1, low and moderate-risk outdoor sports — that’s baseball, softball, golf, track and field, tennis, cross country, and soccer — will be able to practice and hold workouts outside, but won’t be able to play games. Indoor sports will be limited to 45-minute workouts, with masks and social-distancing required and attendance limited to one athlete per 500 square feet of space.

“There’s more flexibility for outdoor sports, and more restriction for indoor sports,” Hoffman said. “That’s essentially what it is. We’re just trying to figure out to what degree does that mean.”

Once in Phase 2, all high-risk outdoor sports, including football, will be able to practice and have games, along with low and moderate-risk indoor sports. Outdoor sports would also be allowed to welcome fans for contests.