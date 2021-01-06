Calling an audible: WIAA adjusts plan based on Gov's latest plan

The latest announcement from Gov. Jay Inslee has led to another round of WIAA meetings, and what the Executive Board came out with Wednesday was about as concrete as COVID-19 has allowed any decision be — that is to say, it’s still not properly set.
However, the update came with an optimistic touch, as Inslee’s “Healthy Washington” plan leaves the door open for high school sports to return soon — and for fans to get back in the stands in a limited capacity — should case and hospitalization rates decrease.
“It’s maddening at times (but) that’s the world we’re living in right now,” WIAA executive director Mike Hoffman during the executive board meeting. “We’ve just got to make the best of it. If we spend our time being upset and stamping our feet, that’s not going to work. We are going to continue to push. We are by no means throwing up a white flag.”
For now, the WIAA board is working with the governor’s office to clarify a stadium’s worth of details, and plans to make a more solidified announcement in the coming days.
“Ideally, we’ll have this by Friday,” Hoffman said. “I just don’t know how many answers I’ll get tomorrow (from) the Department of Health.”
The board was supposed to meet Monday, but delayed the session to see what Gov. Inslee would announce.
One key change under the new plan unveiled on Tuesday is a shift from splitting the state around county lines to the creation of eight new regions, composed of between three and 10 counties, based on health care systems. Cowlitz County is grouped into the Southwest Region, along with Clark, Klickitat, Wahkiakum, and Skamania Counties.
Under the new policy, which is set to go into effect on Jan. 11, there are two new phases for regions to navigate. If a region is in Phase 1, low and moderate-risk outdoor sports — that’s baseball, softball, golf, track and field, tennis, cross country, and soccer — will be able to practice and hold workouts outside, but won’t be able to play games. Indoor sports will be limited to 45-minute workouts, with masks and social-distancing required and attendance limited to one athlete per 500 square feet of space.
“There’s more flexibility for outdoor sports, and more restriction for indoor sports,” Hoffman said. “That’s essentially what it is. We’re just trying to figure out to what degree does that mean.”
Once in Phase 2, all high-risk outdoor sports, including football, will be able to practice and have games, along with low and moderate-risk indoor sports. Outdoor sports would also be allowed to welcome fans for contests.
The only sports left out of the plan are high-risk indoor sports like basketball, wrestling, and dance and competitive cheer. Those would be grouped into Phase 3, which doesn’t have any concrete boundaries at this time.
The catch, for now at least, is that no region in the State of Washington currently meets the guidelines to enter into Phase 2. To do so, a region has to see a 10% decrease in positive cases, a 10% decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations, a positivity rate under 10%, and an intensive care unit (ICU) occupancy rate under 90%.
According to the Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 dashboard, the county was at 402 new cases per 100,000 people for the two-week span from Dec. 16-29.
Under the current schedule which was announced back in November, Season 2 sports are set to return to play in the next three to four weeks. Gymnastics is scheduled to begin practices on Jan. 25, with the remaining Season 2 sports — basketball, bowling, swimming, and wrestling — set to start Feb. 1.
Of those, none would be able to be played until regions are in Phase 2.