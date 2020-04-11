Call for Relief: 9-Inning Know It All finds keeps fans in the game

The episodes are released via SoundCloud and archived on the 9-Inning Know It All website. Randolph says sometimes the newest podcasts have already been listened to before he even posts the links, so somebody out there must be searching them out.

“People are loving the fact that they are able to see baseball and softball in the Northwest being promoted,” Randolph noted. “I realized that this is really helping people to get through this situation and they are really enjoying it. Now all of a sudden there is a way for them to escape that and hear about the game that we love.”

In fact, Randolph is loving the new format so much that even when quarantine time comes to an end he plans to continue the podcast. It just might be scaled back a bit since there will be, at least in theory, actual games to attend.

“I want to keep this going because the opportunity to sit and talk baseball with somebody who really knows the game for thirty minutes is just so much fun,” Randolph explained. “Sometimes I’ll just find myself sitting there and listening to a story that these guys are telling and enjoying myself so much that I forget to think about the next question.”