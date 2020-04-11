Call for Relief: 9-Inning Know It All finds keeps fans in the game

The current sports landscape is, admittedly, suboptimal for someone who makes a daily habit out of capturing standout moments at baseball and softball games. But that doesn’t mean that Josh Randolph, the mastermind behind 9-Inning Know It All, has let these unparalleled circumstances get the best of him.
Randolph, a 1999 graduate of R.A. Long, has spent the last five years building his brand at 9-Inning Know It All by relentlessly photographing action on area diamonds and then sharing them with the wide world through his website. He’s photographed awkward and wind-whipped 14-year olds Babe Ruth players out at Roy Morse and he’s photographed brawny NWAC champions at Lower Columbia College. And he undertakes each assignment with the same aplomb no matter the credential of the players on the field.
You see, it’s not a payday or notoriety that Randolph is chasing from the edges of the ballfield. Rather, the man behind the lens, or the mic (more on that later…), is simply committed to capturing once in a lifetime moments for players in the throes of the game he, and they, love.
“It really is about helping the game grow and encouraging the players, and the parents. I know that if I do that there will be people who wind up helping me” Randolph said.
While Randolph does ask for compensation for his photos in order to cover equipment, gas and time, there are too many instances to count over the years where his red threaded heart of cork and twine has convinced him to give his work away. He just can’t stand to see a player wrap up their career without some sort of photographic evidence, a memento for the future, after the game has passed them by.
“I wanted to make sure that didn’t happen, especially with the technology that we have available these days,” Randolph said.
Randolph notes that he’s regularly contacted by parents from around the country, and even Australia on at least on occasion, who reach out to express their gratitude and inquire about obtaining photos. One time, at LC C, he was gifted a heap of elk steak for his efforts.
As far as trades go, Randolph says that one was his favorite.
Randolph even attended LCC for a while and eventually notched his Masters degree at Corban University. That’s where he met his wife, Shawnee Randolph, who was the editor of the school paper.
That’s how he got his start in sports photography.
As the story goes, Shawnee asked him to help their small staff with photos for print and he obliged. His only condition was that he wanted the sports assignments. She agreed, and what has turned into a long-term deal was struck.
Randolph’s first taste of photographing professional baseball also took place while he was attending Corban when he partnered with the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, a single-A MLB affiliate. But he moved back to Longview five years ago and that’s when 9-Inning Know It All adventure began.
Randolph’s first job was the Babe Ruth World Series at David Story Field. He parlayed that gig into a season-long assignment taking photos of LCC baseball the following spring. From there he’s branched out to cover an assortment of NWAC teams, summer collegiate teams, elite travel squads, and even the dirty jesters of the bush leagues.,
“Just having the regular games was nice. I really got to know the players and it gave me interest to follow their careers,” Randolph explained. “Now I’ve gotten to know so many people, coaches, players, that when I get there people recognize me and it makes it more fun when you know people.”
Randolph used to work as a youth pastor. Then he worked for Columbia Wellness in Cowlitz and Grays Harbor counties. Nowadays he’s a stay at home dad with two daughters, age three, Finley, and seven, Raelynn. That means he gets to focus his daytime attention on his daughters and 9-Inning Know It All.
“They probably spend more time at the baseball and softball fields than anywhere else,” Randolph said with pride.
Raelynn has even taken an interest in photography. At games she likes to take the backup camera and work on angles that her dad might be missing.
Having daughters in the house and nieces in the family gives Randolph extra incentive to also photograph the lime-green world of softball as well. He has become a fixture at LCC games, even photographing their final double-header this spring before COVID-19 wiped the schedule clean. Randolph beamed as he told of the time the entire Red Devils softball squad waved at his daughter and called out to her by name.
“I love the game of softball as much as I love baseball and it just made sense for me,” Randolph said. “My daughters get to go out there and see that.”
Of course, like everyone else the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown Randolph and his 9-Inning Know It All operation, a filthy curveball. Without any games to cover Randolph decided to mix a changeup into his repertoire – A baseball-centric podcast.
The catch: Because of social distancing Randolph does the podcast from his living room. And the guests? They call in.
The first 9-Inning Know It All podcast was on March 17 and Randolph, who was more comfortable with producing videos for YouTube at the time, didn’t know if there’d be another one. But, after a convincing pitch from former LCC baseball coach Eddie Smith, who is now at LSU, Randolph decided to let it rip.
The results have been spectacular.
Per their deal, Smith was an original guest on the podcast and since then Randolph has landed guests from other Division I schools, assorted NWAC coaches, and folks from the collegiate summer ball scene. What started out as a one-off effort has quickly turned into a six-day a week show with a lineup of guests written out through the end of April.
“I have people calling me every day saying, ‘Hey, I coach here and I want to be on your podcast and talk baseball.’ I signed up six people alone yesterday,” Randolph said before recording his podcast on Wednesday. “I never expected this. I never would have guessed it. I knew I had a couple of coaches in the NWAC who I knew who would do it as a favor to me but I’ve got people from all over now.”
The episodes are released via SoundCloud and archived on the 9-Inning Know It All website. Randolph says sometimes the newest podcasts have already been listened to before he even posts the links, so somebody out there must be searching them out.
“People are loving the fact that they are able to see baseball and softball in the Northwest being promoted,” Randolph noted. “I realized that this is really helping people to get through this situation and they are really enjoying it. Now all of a sudden there is a way for them to escape that and hear about the game that we love.”
In fact, Randolph is loving the new format so much that even when quarantine time comes to an end he plans to continue the podcast. It just might be scaled back a bit since there will be, at least in theory, actual games to attend.
“I want to keep this going because the opportunity to sit and talk baseball with somebody who really knows the game for thirty minutes is just so much fun,” Randolph explained. “Sometimes I’ll just find myself sitting there and listening to a story that these guys are telling and enjoying myself so much that I forget to think about the next question.”
Still, there was one moment last year, at the Arizona Fall Classic, when Randolph nearly threw in the towel. An overthrow by a shortstop somehow found Randolph behind a dugout and busted the lens off his camera. Being so far from home and unable to do what he’d come to do, plus a hefty repair bill, left him dejected.
“My camera was destroyed and I was ready to quit. I was done right then and there. I called my wife and told her I was done. I was just going to spend the next three days going around and watching movies around town until my flight left,” Randolph admitted.
But over the phone, his better half pushed back. Shawnee suggested starting a GoFundMe and encouraged her husband to go out and find a replacement camera. So he did just that and kept on shooting. Thanks to social media and support from the teams and players he’s photographed over the years Randolph was able to cover all his expenses by the time he arrived back home.
That was a turning point for Randolph in the 9-Inning Know It All game.
“Part of me, even though I love going out to games all the time, there had been a lot of questions about whether I should keep doing 9-Inning Know It All,” Randolph explained. “I was really starting to question if the time and the cost was worth it. But when that happened, there were still doubts that I have in my mind, but those doubts disappear so quickly nowadays just because I know there are so many people out there who respect what I do and support me.”
While Randolph is happy producing podcasts and talking shop for now, there is no doubt that he yearns to return to the diamond, just as his subjects do.
“Just yesterday I was walking to school with my daughters to walk the track and I said, ‘Ahh man, this is a beautiful day to go watch and shoot a game.’ But it hit me right there. There are no games to go to,” Randolph said. “I love the podcast but there’s nothing better than being out on the field with the guys.”
To view Randolph’s collection of photographs from over the years or listen to the podcast archives visit 9inningknowitall.com.
