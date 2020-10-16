 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buzzer Beater: 'Through the Decades' photo contest entries due Sunday
0 comments
Buzzer Beater

Buzzer Beater: 'Through the Decades' photo contest entries due Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

The clock is quickly winding down on the first half of The Daily News’ ‘Through the Decades’ prep photo contest.

The deadline to submit a photo for consideration is 11:59 p.m. Sunday night. All photos received before that deadline will be available for review during a two week window where the public can vote for their favorite shot from those salad days.

“With high school sports missing from the fall schedule for our readers, we wanted to provide a megaphone to celebrate, reminisce and have some fun sharing all of our old high school sports photos,” explained David Cuddihy, general manager of The Daily News, at the onset of the contest.

There is no limit on the number of submissions that each person can enter and photographs will be accepted through Oct. 18. Online voting will then be conducted through the end of the month with readers allowed to vote once per day.

At the conclusion of the contest a collection of top photos will be printed in the newspaper and displayed online. The grand prize winner will be awarded $250, in addition to community bragging rights.

The “Through the Decades” high school photo contest is sponsored by SERVPRO of Longview/Kelso, Drew’s Grocery and Deli in Toutle, and WSU Vancouver.

To enter a photo or view the collection of photo submissions go online to, http://tdn.secondstreetapp.com/Through-The-Decades.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
The great photo hunt
Preps+

The great photo hunt

There is so much history tucked away in this forgotten little room in these forgotten little file cabinets in our forgotten little building.

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Kalama tops Toutle Lake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News