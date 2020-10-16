Buzzer Beater: 'Through the Decades' photo contest entries due Sunday

The clock is quickly winding down on the first half of The Daily News’ ‘Through the Decades’ prep photo contest.

The deadline to submit a photo for consideration is 11:59 p.m. Sunday night. All photos received before that deadline will be available for review during a two week window where the public can vote for their favorite shot from those salad days.

“With high school sports missing from the fall schedule for our readers, we wanted to provide a megaphone to celebrate, reminisce and have some fun sharing all of our old high school sports photos,” explained David Cuddihy, general manager of The Daily News, at the onset of the contest.

There is no limit on the number of submissions that each person can enter and photographs will be accepted through Oct. 18. Online voting will then be conducted through the end of the month with readers allowed to vote once per day.

At the conclusion of the contest a collection of top photos will be printed in the newspaper and displayed online. The grand prize winner will be awarded $250, in addition to community bragging rights.

The “Through the Decades” high school photo contest is sponsored by SERVPRO of Longview/Kelso, Drew’s Grocery and Deli in Toutle, and WSU Vancouver.

To enter a photo or view the collection of photo submissions go online to, http://tdn.secondstreetapp.com/Through-The-Decades.

