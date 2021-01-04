Building a bridge: Former area prep stars share D1 court for the first time

That's precisely how, as Pisapia put it, Hansen began to take Schaplow under her wing. The two played together another year before Hansen graduated from Rainier High School and went to PSU. In that time, Hansen helped Schaplow get up to speed at a new level of play. She showed her how to develop into a leader for when it was her time to be the older face on the team. And Hansen’s passing abilities — Pisapia compared her to Magic Johnson, and she’s already over 200 career college assists as a junior — taught Schaplow to stay on her toes on offense.

“Everything was a no-look,” Schaplow said. “I remember… just having to always be ready, because you never knew when she was going to throw you that ball.”

Two seasons after Hansen started fresh with the Vikings, Schaplow faced her own college decision, trying to figure out whether to take a preferred walk-on spot at EWU or go to a Division III school and play big minutes right away. Hansen said the two talked about it briefly, keeping in touch throughout the process.

“I wanted the decision to solely be hers,” Hansen said. “It’s her journey, she’s got to decide on what road she wants to take.”

As it ended up, Schaplow chose the walk-on road that set up last weekend’s matchups.