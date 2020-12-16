“Budd” Gilbert, former high school, LCC coach, passes away

Harrison “Budd” Gilbert, the former LCC coach who helped shape the soccer scene in Cowlitz County for multiple decades, died this past week in Phoenix, Arizona after a battle with cancer. He was 65.
Gilbert took over an LCC women's soccer program in 1999 that had found itself in a bit of a rough spot after finishing third in the NWAC in 1997. Over the next three years, he helped turn the Red Devils around, finishing with a 7-4-3 season in 2001 that got LCC back into the playoffs.
After that final playoff push, though, he gracefully stepped down from his position. According to LCC athletic director Kirc Roland, that’s just the type of person Gilbert was.
“Sometimes there are those coaches where they come in, they do their thing, and then move on,” Roland said. “It kind of seemed like that with Budd. He’d come in, make the program better, and then he’d move along.”
LCC was just one step in that coaching journey, which started more than 15 years prior to his run with the Red Devils.
When Longview School District introduced soccer as a varsity sport in 1985, Gilbert stepped up to be the first head coach at Mark Morris. He took over a squad that, according to Max Anderson, who was a junior on that team and went on to become a coach at LCC and R.A. Long, included only “two or three serious players” to start.
“Definitely, Budd was a players’ coach,” Anderson said. “The training environment was structured, but also a little loose. He wanted everybody to have a good experience. But I think his greatest strength was supporting the players and building confidence; win or lose, we always knew Coach Gilbert was with us 100%.”
Gilbert’s time at Mark Morris only lasted one year; he then moved over to R.A. Long to take over the Lumberjacks’ young program. From there, he moved across the river to Rainier High School in Oregon to coach the Columbians' girls soccer team.
When he finally came back to Longview to coach at LCC, he bolstered the Red Devils’ roster with his former players from around the area.
Despite his efforts to recruit that influx of athletes to Longview to play for the Red Devils, Roland noted that Gilbert’s teams consistently had to deal with the injury bug, having to deal with missing starters on a regular basis. Still, LCC continued to improve every year, especially on defense; the Devils gave up 41 goals in 1999, then 31 in 2000, and then 23 in their playoff run in 2001.
“He was an outstanding coach as far as making sure the team was improved and the team was competitive,” Roland said.
Gilbert left the LCC program after the 2001 season. Anderson and Kevin Blondin, one of his former assistant coaches, took over as co-head coaches, and the Red Devils finished above .500 each of the next two years.
“He able to keep the program going and successful, and continue to build the foundation for what’s now, 20 years later, a competitive program again,” Blondin said.
Between his time at Rainier and his stint at LCC, Gilbert enlisted in the Army, becoming an Army Ranger and serving on four separate continents. Most recently, he had served on the Board of Directors at Honor House, an organization in the Phoenix area focused on helping veterans transition back to civilian life.
“His entire life seemed to be focused on serving others, regardless of whatever the challenge of,” Anderson said.
