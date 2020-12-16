“Budd” Gilbert, former high school, LCC coach, passes away

“Definitely, Budd was a players’ coach,” Anderson said. “The training environment was structured, but also a little loose. He wanted everybody to have a good experience. But I think his greatest strength was supporting the players and building confidence; win or lose, we always knew Coach Gilbert was with us 100%.”

Gilbert’s time at Mark Morris only lasted one year; he then moved over to R.A. Long to take over the Lumberjacks’ young program. From there, he moved across the river to Rainier High School in Oregon to coach the Columbians' girls soccer team.

When he finally came back to Longview to coach at LCC, he bolstered the Red Devils’ roster with his former players from around the area.

Despite his efforts to recruit that influx of athletes to Longview to play for the Red Devils, Roland noted that Gilbert’s teams consistently had to deal with the injury bug, having to deal with missing starters on a regular basis. Still, LCC continued to improve every year, especially on defense; the Devils gave up 41 goals in 1999, then 31 in 2000, and then 23 in their playoff run in 2001.

“He was an outstanding coach as far as making sure the team was improved and the team was competitive,” Roland said.