Brewster ends Toutle Lake's title hopes

Toutle Lake’s quarterfinal matchup with fourth ranked Brewster promised to be a tough test, and the Bears obliged.
The high-flying and up-tempo Brewster squad, despite a slow start, eventually ran right past the Ducks for a 51-27 victory. The loss sends Toutle Lake to the consolation bracket in the 2B Boys Hardwood Classic in Spokane on Thursday.
Early on, it looked like the Ducks might’ve had a chance.
Playing against a squad that routinely chucked up 80, 90, and even 100-point games, the Ducks held Brewster to only seven first-quarter points.
The Bears shot just 2-of-11 in the period and Zach Swanson, one of just four eighth-graders player in the 2B boys tournament, was on point, hitting a 3-pointer and scoring eight of Toutle’s 11 first-period points.
But, much to the chagrin of fighting Ducks fans, neither trend lasted.
Brewster outscored Toutle Lake 18-4 in the second quarter and Swanson scored but three points the rest of the way as the Bears length and size troubled the undersized Ducks all evening.
Part of that second quarter domination came from the 6-foot-7 and wide center Conner Ashworth.
Chase Hadaller did his valiant best to check the veritable school bus in the paint, but Ashworth was too much. Ashworth was able to seal Hadaller on the block, and when the Ducks senior fronted, the big Bear was tall enough to check and pump fake and kiss it off the glass.
Likewise, when Toutle brought a double team, the lanky wings like Kelson Gebbers, Cade Gebbers and Corey Jarrell spotted up and hit threes or took kick outs and drove through the gaps in the Ducks defense for easy layups.
There just wasn’t much Brewster couldn’t do offensively after that first quarter. Cade Gebbers scored a game-high 17 points for the Bears.
Ryder Moss added seven points and 11 rebounds for the Ducks in the loss.
By virtue of its regional win, the Ducks are not yet eliminated. Toutle Lake will play White Swan at 2 p.m. on Friday as they try to get back on track for a trophy game.
Brewster 51, Toutle Lake 27
Brewster 7 18 15 11 — 51
Toutle Lake 11 4 7 5 — 27
BREWSTER — Cade Gebbers 17, Kelson Gebbers 13, Conner Ashworth 8, Corey Jarrell 7, AJ Woodward 4, Adaih Najera 2, Kade Kelpman, Ricky Garcia, Mason Kelly, Logan Mcguire, Ubaldo Arellano.
FG: 19 of 50 — .380. FT: 7 of 9 — .778. Reb: 35 (Jarrell 8).
TOUTLE LAKE — Zach Swanson 11, Ryder Moss 7, Jackson Cox 6, Broc Keeton 3, Chase Hadaller, James Jacques, Carter Shellenbarger, Jake Nicholson, Taylor Lundquist, Connor Cox, John Nicholson.
FG: 10 of 41 — .244. FT: 3 of 10 — .300. Reb: 31 (Moss 11).