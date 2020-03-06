Brewster ends Toutle Lake's title hopes

Toutle Lake’s quarterfinal matchup with fourth ranked Brewster promised to be a tough test, and the Bears obliged.

The high-flying and up-tempo Brewster squad, despite a slow start, eventually ran right past the Ducks for a 51-27 victory. The loss sends Toutle Lake to the consolation bracket in the 2B Boys Hardwood Classic in Spokane on Thursday.

Early on, it looked like the Ducks might’ve had a chance.

Playing against a squad that routinely chucked up 80, 90, and even 100-point games, the Ducks held Brewster to only seven first-quarter points.

The Bears shot just 2-of-11 in the period and Zach Swanson, one of just four eighth-graders player in the 2B boys tournament, was on point, hitting a 3-pointer and scoring eight of Toutle’s 11 first-period points.

But, much to the chagrin of fighting Ducks fans, neither trend lasted.

Brewster outscored Toutle Lake 18-4 in the second quarter and Swanson scored but three points the rest of the way as the Bears length and size troubled the undersized Ducks all evening.

Part of that second quarter domination came from the 6-foot-7 and wide center Conner Ashworth.