Boys Cross Country: MM takes team honors, Marty places first at Sacajawea run

The Mark Morris cross country team claimed victory at the Longview Jamboree at Lake Sacajawea on Tuesday, Feb. 23, thanks to four finishers in the top eight. The race also featured runners from R.A. Long, Three Rivers Christian and the Washington School for the Deaf, but none of them could match Toledo’s fastest young man.

Nicholas Marty of Toledo finished in first place overall with a time of 9:14.10 in the 3,000 meter race. Teammate Tyler Harris finished in ninth place to help Toledo to a second place finish overall.

Mark Morris was paced by Adam Nixon, who finished in second place with a time of 9:54.30. Carson Allen finished in third place at 10:00.30, while Eric Bauman and Brodey Lamb finished in sixth and eighth place, respectively.

Jake Beck was the top finisher from Three Rivers Christian with a time of 10:04.20 that was good enough for fourth place overall. Fellow Eagle, Walker Poyner, finished in seventh place overall.

James Genero IV finished first among Lumberjacks with a time of 10:18.60 that was good for fifth place overall. Teammate Leo Askelund wound up in 10th place.

