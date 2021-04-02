Beavers undercut Panthers

WOODLAND — The Woodland girls golf team beat Washougal by nearly 50 strokes at Lewis River on Thursday, taking down the Panthers 198-246.

Rayleah Trice once again had the low score for the Beavers, carding a 41 on the par-35 course. Behind her. Zoe Jouwsma had a 49, and Brooklyn Gaston and Karalynn Conditt both shot 54 to round out the Woodland card.

Finishing off Woodland’s lineup, MJ Moss shot 57, and Lucy Sams finished on 61.

Katie Zillman shot a 43 for Washougal to finish in second overall, but only one other Panther finished under 59..

Woodland is scheduled to play next at Columbia River on April 13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.