Beavers change it up, bring big backfield into new season

Meanwhile, Woodward moved JJ Fuerst, who was more of a speedy tailback last season, to quarterback, giving the Beavers multiple running threats on the field at all times.

“We’re hoping he really brings some excitement to our offense,” Woodward said. “He’s a great kid.”

Woodward’s also hoping that the run-first offense will be easier to solidify in such a short preseason. Normally, he said the Beavers would start working on passing patterns in the spring and work on them all through 7-on-7 matchups in the summer. This year, though, there’s just one week of practice to get everything in, and that week started with one session on an icy field Tuesday that was nearly impossible to make cuts on, let alone catches.

With the super short timeframe, practices have been less about honing individual fundamentals — or really even doing individual drills at all — and more about getting as much time as possible as a full offense and defense to make sure everybody is on the same page come Saturday. In the past, Woodward said practices had as many as 30 separate sections. This year, it’s pretty much been three: tackling, special teams, and lots and lots of team drills.