Beavers change it up, bring big backfield into new season

Partly out of necessity, and partly out of personnel, the Woodland football team is going to look quite a bit different this year.
Traditionally a spread, hurry-up offensive team that threw the ball around the field, the Beavers are looking to be more physical in 2021, according to coach Mike Woodward, who’s back at the helm after a one year break.
And you just have to look at his bulky backfield to see what he means.
Woodward is advertising a two-headed monster at tailback, comprised of 225-pound junior Daymon Gressett — a converted fullback — and 175-pound former offensive-lineman Michael Humbyrd.
“I think our offense will be a little bit more ground-and-pound, slow the game down, trying to wear people out a bit,” Woodward said.
When he was describing the new style to the team, Woodward liked Gressett to John Riggins, the Hall of Fame tailback for New York and Washington in the 1970s and 80s. Then he realized Gressett had probably never heard of Riggins, and sent him a some highlights on YouTube to make his point more clear.
“Not a super fast guy by any means, but definitely quick enough to hit a hole and certainly powerful enough to run people over,” he said.
Humbyrd is back for the Beavers after missing the 2019 season with a back injury. Woodward said that since his last game in 2018, the senior “fell in love with the weight room.” In the process he lost weight, added muscle, and turned himself into a solid second option at tailback.
Meanwhile, Woodward moved JJ Fuerst, who was more of a speedy tailback last season, to quarterback, giving the Beavers multiple running threats on the field at all times.
“We’re hoping he really brings some excitement to our offense,” Woodward said. “He’s a great kid.”
Woodward’s also hoping that the run-first offense will be easier to solidify in such a short preseason. Normally, he said the Beavers would start working on passing patterns in the spring and work on them all through 7-on-7 matchups in the summer. This year, though, there’s just one week of practice to get everything in, and that week started with one session on an icy field Tuesday that was nearly impossible to make cuts on, let alone catches.
With the super short timeframe, practices have been less about honing individual fundamentals — or really even doing individual drills at all — and more about getting as much time as possible as a full offense and defense to make sure everybody is on the same page come Saturday. In the past, Woodward said practices had as many as 30 separate sections. This year, it’s pretty much been three: tackling, special teams, and lots and lots of team drills.
“(We’re) simplifying everything we do, trying not to look like backyard football out there, and hoping we look semi-organized and can run some plays effectively,” Woodward said. “For the most part our kids have done well, considering the time constraints that we’ve had. Nothing tricky on either side of the ball, we’re going to keep it super simple. “
Woodland Beavers
Season opener: 4 p.m. Saturday vs. Columbia River
Spotlight game: March 5 vs. R.A. Long
2019 Record: 2-7 (2-4 2A GSHL)
2019 Finish: Did not qualify for District
OFFENSE
Style: Spread power
Starters
QB: JJ Fuerst (Sr.)
RB: Daymon Gressett (Jr.)
WR: Emmanuel Cruz (Sr.)
WR: Dalton Beassie (Fr.)
WR: Mark Morales (Jr.)
WR: Beau Swett (Jr.)
LT: Jason Bowman (Sr.)
LG: Daeton Lofgren (So.)
C: Michael Karchesky (Sr.)
RG: Malcolm Karchesky (So.)
RT: Daniel Trice (Jr.)
DEFENSE
Style: 4-3 nickel
DE: Daniel Trice (Jr.)
DT: Michael Karchesky (Sr.)
DT: Daymon Gressett (Jr.)