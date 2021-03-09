 Skip to main content
Beavers bust out clubs, beat Eagles by wide margin
Logan Autrey

Woodland golfer Logan Autrey, right, sinks a put during the 2021 Beaver Cup Jamboree at Mint Valley Golf Course in Longview on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

 Courtney Talak

WOODLAND — The Woodland boy’s tennis team took care of business to start its week, beating Hudson’s Bay by nearly 90 shots at Lewis River, 155-248.

Gaige Pilot was the medalist for the Beavers, carding a 1-under 34. Dane Huddleston came in a shot behind him at 35. Logan Autrey shot 4-over 39, and Keaten Stansberry capped off the Woodland team score on 47.

“The boys are playing great right now,” Woodland coach Aaron Blackwelder said. “They are working hard and they are carrying a sense of confidence in themselves and their teammates.”

Rounding out the Beavers that took on the course Monday, Colton Hall finished on 49 and Teddy Dunmire shot a 54.

“I’m impressed with them but believe there is room for growth,” Blackwelder added. “We have two more matches. I’m confident they will continue to demonstrate further excellence.”

Woodland was scheduled to play again Tuesday, at Ridgefield.

