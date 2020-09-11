Beavers bring in King to coach boys soccer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Woodland High School will have a new boss on the sideline for their boys soccer team next spring and his name will be Tommy King.

While the new hire is still pending school board approval, Woodland athletic director Paul Huddleston felt confident enough to send out an email to area media announcing the decision Friday morning.

“Tommy has played at a very high level (professionally in Ireland) and has an undeniable passion for both the game of soccer and making a difference in the lives of his athletes,” Huddleston wrote in the email. “He aligns perfectly with our GRIT mentality here at WHS and I’m excited to watch the continued growth of our boys soccer program under his guidance—I feel like he’s a perfect fit.”

King and his fiance, Jasmine, only moved to Woodland in August, which wound up being perfect timing for the Beavers.

“It seems very fortuitous that we delayed our search for a new head coach due to COVID-19,” Huddleston added.

King echoed the sentiment of his new boss when describing how he came to be Woodland’s newest resident coach following a move from Boston about six weeks ago.