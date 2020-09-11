Beavers bring in King to coach boys soccer

Woodland High School will have a new boss on the sideline for their boys soccer team next spring and his name will be Tommy King.
While the new hire is still pending school board approval, Woodland athletic director Paul Huddleston felt confident enough to send out an email to area media announcing the decision Friday morning.
“Tommy has played at a very high level (professionally in Ireland) and has an undeniable passion for both the game of soccer and making a difference in the lives of his athletes,” Huddleston wrote in the email. “He aligns perfectly with our GRIT mentality here at WHS and I’m excited to watch the continued growth of our boys soccer program under his guidance—I feel like he’s a perfect fit.”
King and his fiance, Jasmine, only moved to Woodland in August, which wound up being perfect timing for the Beavers.
“It seems very fortuitous that we delayed our search for a new head coach due to COVID-19,” Huddleston added.
King echoed the sentiment of his new boss when describing how he came to be Woodland’s newest resident coach following a move from Boston about six weeks ago.
“We just looked at where we wanted to live, where we wanted to end up and where we wanted to raise a family with a good standard of living,” King said. “I’ve always coached soccer on the side and always enjoyed it so I just decided to reach out to the local high school and find out if they needed any help and it turned out the job had just been posted the day before. It was all quite fortuitous.”
In his day job King is a professional photographer. A former video producer for The Players Tribune, King was supposed to shoot games for the University of Oregon this fall before COVID-19 dashed the PAC-12 schedule. He’s also shot plenty of USC games and other D1 contests along with MLS, NFL, and boxing matches. He even followed Arsenal F.C. on assignment during a summer tour last year.
After a pro career that included time with Kildare County F.C. and Newbridge Town F.C., King refocused his competitive nature toward coaching. He’s coached at the club, high school, and select levels including a premier type 18U team in Ireland that placed third in Nationals. Now, he’s looking forward to transferring all of his experience to his new charges in south Cowlitz County.
King says his primary goal is to teach players to love the sport at a young age. From there, things get more regimented.
“I don’t want to say I’m a disciplinarian but I do demand respect from my team. I’m a no nonsense coach. I don’t care if they are a star player, if they aren’t training they will sit,” King explained. “But at the same time I’ll be the first one to crack a joke and have a laugh with the players.”
The last time the Beaver boys took to the pitch, back in 2019, they finished second in State. Woodland also finished second in the 2A Greater Saint Helens League that season, trailing only Columbia River in both instances.
While King appreciates the recent history he’s wary of allowing that success to color the expectations of the 2021 team.
“I was very clear from the beginning that it’s fantastic where they finished last time but we are talking about high school and we’re talking about two years. As far as I’m concerned we’re starting over and trying to build something new,” King said. “Maybe Woodland will become a hub for premier soccer in the area... What we don’t want is to be a flash in the pan that only made it to State that one year and was never heard from again.”
