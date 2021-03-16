Beavers badger Rockets to record 3-0 win; Kelso clapped by Thunder

TENINO — Castle Rock took their turn on the Beavers’ black turf Monday and found it to be like a charred wasteland that’s inhospitable to the desires and wellbeing of outsiders. That is to say, Tenino tallied yet another home field victory, this time at the expense of the Rockets by a score of 3-0 in the 1A District IV girls soccer tournament.

“They played very defensive and got some numbers behind the ball. They really made us work hard for our goals,” Tenino coach Kevin Schultz said of the Rockets. “Obviously in the second half we didn’t score at all and it wasn’t for lack of trying.”

Castle Rock coach Alyssa Hudson tabbed Veda Frost and Zoey Snow as defensive standouts for the Rockets, and gave credit to Ella Anderson for her job in the box between the pipes. Anderson notched seven saves on the day while the rest of the Rockets’ defenders managed eight body blocks.

“They definitely put their bodies on the line,” Schultz said of the Rockets’ defense.

But in the first half, the Beavers were able to ride a hot foot to a 3-0 lead as Emma Barr lodged a hat trick in the first 35 minutes of game play. Molly Craig assisted the first of those scores while Grace Vestal set up the second Barr goal of the night for the Beavers.