Beavers badger Rockets to record 3-0 win; Kelso clapped by Thunder

TENINO — Castle Rock took their turn on the Beavers’ black turf Monday and found it to be like a charred wasteland that’s inhospitable to the desires and wellbeing of outsiders. That is to say, Tenino tallied yet another home field victory, this time at the expense of the Rockets by a score of 3-0 in the 1A District IV girls soccer tournament.
“They played very defensive and got some numbers behind the ball. They really made us work hard for our goals,” Tenino coach Kevin Schultz said of the Rockets. “Obviously in the second half we didn’t score at all and it wasn’t for lack of trying.”
Castle Rock coach Alyssa Hudson tabbed Veda Frost and Zoey Snow as defensive standouts for the Rockets, and gave credit to Ella Anderson for her job in the box between the pipes. Anderson notched seven saves on the day while the rest of the Rockets’ defenders managed eight body blocks.
“They definitely put their bodies on the line,” Schultz said of the Rockets’ defense.
But in the first half, the Beavers were able to ride a hot foot to a 3-0 lead as Emma Barr lodged a hat trick in the first 35 minutes of game play. Molly Craig assisted the first of those scores while Grace Vestal set up the second Barr goal of the night for the Beavers.
Last season Tenino took the 1A Evergreen League title and the District title before heading off to State. With that sort of experience playing in a whizzbang season after being pent up for so long, it’s no wonder that the Beavers are such a force to be reckoned with in their natural habitat.
“We only lost one player from last year so we are still pretty similar. We’re playing a little bit more through the middle a little bit more, defending really well,’ Schultz said. “The only thing is that the season in general is just really weird with COVID and everything. It always feels like there's something missing.”
Tenino will host King’s Way on Wednesday in the District semifinal.
As for Castle Rock, they will try to keep their season alive for one more game on Wednesday when they host Hoquiam.
“We are excited to bring a district game to our home field,” Hudson said.
Hilanders too sluggish to top Mt. View
VANCOUVER — Mountain View played a set of mirrored halves Monday for a 2-0 win over a Kelso team that looked a step too slow throughout the 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League girls soccer match.
“We kind of had a really slow game. We just couldn’t stick with our game plan and play our style,” Kelso coach Kemal Vejo said.
Mountain View scored one goal in the first half and another in the second. Both scores were posted by Fiona Andrews on passes by Ellie White.
“We gave them a lot of space and let them play behind our back line,” Vejo said. “It’s one of those where everything was going wrong.”
Next week Kelso will participate in a six team league tournament featuring three teams from the 3A GSHL and three teams from the 4A GSHL. Battle Ground, Evergreen and Heritage will play in a separate round-robin style playoff.
In order to compete in that league tournament in a manner more representative of their skill level the Hilanders will need to learn from some of their mistakes against the Thunder.
“The first half we were forced to go direct a lot, and in the second half we started to play a little bit better. We had a couple of opportunities but we couldn’t connect our passes and we just sort of had a low intensity,” Vejo said. “I know that was a bump on the road and that we will play better on Thursday.”
Kelso (3-4) is scheduled to host Prairie on Thursday as they look to get back on track.