Baseball Roundup: Swanson K’s 8 in first high school outing, Ducks ten-run Tigers

NAPAVINE — Zach Swanson had to wait an extra year to make his debut in Toutle Lake blue, and out of the gate, he showed off his inexperience a little bit.

“He had some good adrenaline going, his first high school game that he’s gotten to pitch in,” coach Jerry Johnson said. “I know he’s pitched forever, but it’s always different when you’re getting to represent your high school team that you’ve grown up watching your cousin, and (that) your dad coaches basketball for.”

With the Ducks spotting Swanson an early lead against Napavine he took advantage of the cushion by coming out wild on the hill. The first batter he faced drew a walk. Then the second Tiger hitter did the same to put a pair of free runners on the sacks.

Then, the Oregon State commit calmed down, struck out the next three batters, punched out three more in the second as Toutle Lake rode out 11-0 winners in its season-opener.

“He definitely buckled down and got it under control,” Johnson said.

Swanson finished his day with eight strikeouts across four innings. He allowed two hits — one a soft looper into the outfield and the other a swinging bunt spun into no-man's land between the mound and third base.