Baseball Roundup: Rockets swing low to top Goldendale

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets picked up their first win of the season Friday but couldn’t make it two as they ran out of daylight against Goldendale in 1A TriCo League baseball doubleheader.
Alex Buchanan pitched 5 ⅓ innings to earn the win for Castle Rock, notching eight strikeouts along the way and limiting the Timberwolves to just two hits.
“Buchanan threw well. The only runs he gave up were unearned,” Castle Rock coach Casey Sorensen said. “He just ran out of juice.”
With the southpaw reaching the dregs of his tank on the mound Sorensen called in Austin McQuilliams and the senior was good enough to pick up five out save.
Goldendale managed to put up two runs in the top of the first inning but Castle Rock bounced back with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame. That tie stood until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Rockets put up three more runs.
Taron Creed led Castle Rock at the plate with two hits and two RBI’s. Easton Ashby added a pair of hits and an RBI, McQuilliams picked up a pair of hits and Tony Enyeart connected for an RBI double.
“It’s coming around. There’s no question that today was the best we’ve hit,” Sorensen said. “Eight of our nine guys had hits.”
Back-to-back two runs innings in the fifth and sixth frames proved pivotal for the Rockets when the T-Wolves put up three runs in the top of the sixth inning to chase Buchanan. But the Goldendale comeback fell short when McQuilliams allowed just one run in the seventh.
From there, though, both teams were faced with a dearth of pitching options for the second game.
“It was an ugly, ugly game,” Sorensen said of the contest that wound up tied 8-8 after four innings before the umpires called it a night due to encroaching darkness.
Castle Rock (1-2) is scheduled to play at La Center on Friday.
Ilwaco doomed by the big inning against PWV
PE ELL — One bad inning was all it took to take the Fishermen out of contention Friday as Pe Ell-Willapa Valley claimed an 8-4 victory in Pacific 2B League baseball action.
“Same story, different game,” Ilwaco coach Bret Hopkins said. “We had that one inning that got us again. If we could get rid of the second inning I think we’d be a pretty good team at this point.”
In that fateful inning the Titans were able to plate five runs in order to retake the lead and they never looked back.
First, though, the Fishermen had a chance to break the game open as they put up two runs in the top of the second, but a squandered opportunity in the first inning proved to be costly in the long run.
“We had bases loaded, nobody out, in the first and got nothing out of it, which was frustrating. Two strikeouts and a groundout,” Hopkins said.
Jackson Wilkin had two hits in the game and scored a run for Ilwaco. Dylan Simonson added a pair of hits and two RBIs while Nate Hopkins slashed a pair of base knocks.
“We hit the ball well, we just did not help out our pitchers,” Hopkins said.
Jacob Rogers pitched the first six innings for Ilwaco, scattering nine hits and picking up three strikeouts. Ethan Hopkins finished the game on the hill for the Fishermen and struck out one batter in a scoreless inning.
Ilwaco (1-4) is scheduled to host a doubleheader against Northwest Christian on Tuesday.
Lumberjacks lose to Ridgefield
Ridgefield put the hurt on R.A. Long right out of the gate Friday with a seven run first inning on the way to a 19-6 win in their 2A GSHL baseball matchup.
The Lumberjacks wound up trailing by a dozen runs after three innings before they were able to scratch a run across. But, once they did find their way home, the Jacks plated four runners in the fourth inning to cut their deficit by a third.