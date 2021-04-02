Baseball Roundup: Rockets swing low to top Goldendale

First, though, the Fishermen had a chance to break the game open as they put up two runs in the top of the second, but a squandered opportunity in the first inning proved to be costly in the long run.

“We had bases loaded, nobody out, in the first and got nothing out of it, which was frustrating. Two strikeouts and a groundout,” Hopkins said.

Jackson Wilkin had two hits in the game and scored a run for Ilwaco. Dylan Simonson added a pair of hits and two RBIs while Nate Hopkins slashed a pair of base knocks.

“We hit the ball well, we just did not help out our pitchers,” Hopkins said.

Jacob Rogers pitched the first six innings for Ilwaco, scattering nine hits and picking up three strikeouts. Ethan Hopkins finished the game on the hill for the Fishermen and struck out one batter in a scoreless inning.

Ilwaco (1-4) is scheduled to host a doubleheader against Northwest Christian on Tuesday.

Lumberjacks lose to Ridgefield

Ridgefield put the hurt on R.A. Long right out of the gate Friday with a seven run first inning on the way to a 19-6 win in their 2A GSHL baseball matchup.