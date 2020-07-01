Banner Special boys eke out a win over Hockinson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nipps Burgers came away with a 9-8 victory over Hockinson in a Senior Babe Ruth baseball game here at Pete Hazapis Field in Clatskanie on Tuesday.

The traditional nine-inning contest ended in walk-off fashion when the Lower Columbia Baseball Club AA team scored four runs in their final turn at the plate. Austin McQuilliams got the ninth inning party started with a two-run triple that tied the game up. Tristan Warden put the finishing touches on the comeback by driving home McQuilliams with a hit of his own.

McQuilliams notched three hits in the game to lead Nipps. Stephen Rooklidge added a pair of hits and Jamison Watson whacked a double in the win.

Nipps (4-2) will play at 5 p.m. on Friday at Stan Hedwall against the Yakima Valley Peppers in the Chehalis Firecracker Tournament.

PAC-Tech takes two from Twin Cities

Pacific Tech made the most of a road trip on Tuesday when they dumped the Twin City Eagles 11-1, and then 12-6 in a Senior Babe Ruth baseball doubleheader at Stan Hedwall Park in Chehalis.