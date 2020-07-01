Banner Special boys eke out a win over Hockinson

Nipps Burgers came away with a 9-8 victory over Hockinson in a Senior Babe Ruth baseball game here at Pete Hazapis Field in Clatskanie on Tuesday.
The traditional nine-inning contest ended in walk-off fashion when the Lower Columbia Baseball Club AA team scored four runs in their final turn at the plate. Austin McQuilliams got the ninth inning party started with a two-run triple that tied the game up. Tristan Warden put the finishing touches on the comeback by driving home McQuilliams with a hit of his own.
McQuilliams notched three hits in the game to lead Nipps. Stephen Rooklidge added a pair of hits and Jamison Watson whacked a double in the win.
Nipps (4-2) will play at 5 p.m. on Friday at Stan Hedwall against the Yakima Valley Peppers in the Chehalis Firecracker Tournament.
PAC-Tech takes two from Twin Cities
Pacific Tech made the most of a road trip on Tuesday when they dumped the Twin City Eagles 11-1, and then 12-6 in a Senior Babe Ruth baseball doubleheader at Stan Hedwall Park in Chehalis.
The first game lasted just five innings before the Lower Columbia Baseball Club AA squad prevailed via 10-run mercy rule. Canyon Rader and Riley Kirk each collected a pair of hits in the win. Sean McFarland picked up the win on the mound for LCBC.
Justin Morris earned the win for PAC-Tech in the nightcap after entering the game in the second inning. Kolten Lindstrom took care of the catching duties for the visitors in both games.
The boys from LCBC used a seven run third inning to snap a 5-5 tie and never looked back. PAC-Tech totaled nine hits in the game including two hits each from Tegan Connors and Joey Strange.
Pacific Tech (6-0) will play at 9 a.m. on Saturday in the Twin Cities Firecracker Tournament at Stan Hedwall Park in Chehalis.
At Clatskanie
NIPPS 9, HAMMERTIME 8 (9 inn.)
Hockinson 000 132 200 — 8 8 2
Nipps 030 010 104 — 9 10 3
Batteries: Nipp’s — Jaden Anderson, Austin McQuilliams (5), Tristan Warden (6) and Jamison Watson; Hockinson: N/A
At Chehalis
PAC-TECH 11, EAGLES 1 (5 inn.)
PAC-Tech 202 43 — 11 9 1
Twin Cities 100 00 — 1 4 2
Batteries: Pacific Tech — Sean McFarland, Brodie Fitzpatrick (4), Riley Kirk (5) and Kolten Lindstrom; Twin Cities — N/A
At Chehalis
PAC-TECH 12, EAGLES 6
PAC-Tech 237 000 0 — 12 9 1
Twin Cities 050 100 0 — 6 4 7
Batteries: Pacific Tech — Clay Bergeson, Justin Morris (2) and Kolten Lindstrom; Twin Cities — N/A
