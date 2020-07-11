Babe Ruth Baseball: Kelso pitchers punch out a dozen Twin Cities batters in reopener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ever since COVID-19 exploded onto the scene like a rainout from hell the boys in blue from Kelso have had plenty of time to think about what to do next.

After their league was put on hiatus back in March it seemed like their Babe Ruth season would inevitably make a return. Someday. It just felt like the natural order.

Then, as the days of inaction turned to weeks turned to months, it seemed maybe baseball would never be back beneath the shadow of the big K on the hill. But when Lewis County and Wahkiakum County went into Phase 3 of the reopening plan back in June it once again seemed inevitable that the kids from Cowlitz County would get their chance to play ball. Finally.

And then came the freeze on phased reopening, a directive from the Governor’s office that put a two week pause on any approval for rule relaxation across the state. After weeks of practicing in small groups and playing catch with their fingers crossed Kelso Babe Ruth was once again stuck in some sort of bullpen purgatory.

On Friday night, though, one team full of Kelso 14-16 year olds broke the months long gameless streak by traveling to Lewis County and downing C&C Development of Twin City Babe Ruth 17-0 in a non-league affair at Stan Hedwall Park.