"B" Volleyball Roundup: Toledo upsets Mules' cart; Ducks, 'Nooks, Fish, Comets win, too

Then in the third, it started to unravel, and things only got worse for Toledo in the fourth.

“They had some service errors, and that kind of multiplied,” Maier said. “Then they couldn’t get it back. But they were determined to win tonight. There was no hanging their heads on the sidelines, when we called timeout or after that fourth set.”

Out of the gate in the fifth set, it seemed like momentum may have stayed on the Mules’ sideline, as Wahkiakum jumped out to an early lead to force a timeout out of Maier. But then, Toledo found the groove it had back in the first couple of sets, clawing back to tie it, taking a late lead, and punctuating the night with one last kill by Spahr.

Jansi Merz led Wahkiakum at the net with 10 kills and four blocks, while Megan Leitz had nine kills and seven digs. Reigha Niemeyer bolstered the Mules on defense with 21 digs, and Jordyn Watson added 11.

“It’s not easy to be down two sets and fight back to earn the chance at a fifth, so I commend my girls for their fight,” said Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley. “We just didn’t pull it out in the end.”

Behind the Toledo seniors, Brynn Williams put up a double-double with 17 digs and 15 assists, while also adding four kills, and Stefa Arceo-Hansen had 13 digs.