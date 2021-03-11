"B" Volleyball Roundup: Toledo upsets Mules' cart; Ducks, 'Nooks, Fish, Comets win, too

TOLEDO — Gracie Madill, Emma Cline-Maier, Kate Demery, Stacie Spahr, and Riley Pliler didn’t beat Wahkiakum last season. They didn’t beat the Mules in 2018. They hadn’t gotten the better of Wahkakum ever in their time in high school — or in middle school, for that matter.
But Wednesday, the six Toledo seniors got one last crack at the Mules, and they made it count in a rollercoaster of a five-set win that went 25-19, 25-16, 14-25, 10-25, 15-12.
“It went really, really well the first two sets,” coach Candace Maier said. “Then it got a little scary in the second two sets. Then they came back and won it, and they did it playing hard and not playing timid. They did a really good job, I’m proud of them.”
And on senior night, the Toledo seniors led the way in pretty much every category.
Pliler led the team with 13 kills, while Demery added 10, Spahr had seven, and Cline-Maier had four. Madill had 17 digs from her libero spot, with Cline-Maier and Demery pitching in eight and seven, respectively. Cline-Maier, one of the two setters in Toledo’s 6-2 system, helped run the offense with a team-high 16 assists.
The seniors led a Toledo team that was out to attack early. After years of the Mules having their number, the Cheese Town spikers set the tone early.
“They were determined to come out and do what they know how to do, and they certainly did,” Maier said.
Then in the third, it started to unravel, and things only got worse for Toledo in the fourth.
“They had some service errors, and that kind of multiplied,” Maier said. “Then they couldn’t get it back. But they were determined to win tonight. There was no hanging their heads on the sidelines, when we called timeout or after that fourth set.”
Out of the gate in the fifth set, it seemed like momentum may have stayed on the Mules’ sideline, as Wahkiakum jumped out to an early lead to force a timeout out of Maier. But then, Toledo found the groove it had back in the first couple of sets, clawing back to tie it, taking a late lead, and punctuating the night with one last kill by Spahr.
Jansi Merz led Wahkiakum at the net with 10 kills and four blocks, while Megan Leitz had nine kills and seven digs. Reigha Niemeyer bolstered the Mules on defense with 21 digs, and Jordyn Watson added 11.
“It’s not easy to be down two sets and fight back to earn the chance at a fifth, so I commend my girls for their fight,” said Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley. “We just didn’t pull it out in the end.”
Behind the Toledo seniors, Brynn Williams put up a double-double with 17 digs and 15 assists, while also adding four kills, and Stefa Arceo-Hansen had 13 digs.
Wahkiakum (6-3) was scheduled to play its fourth match of the week at Kalama on Thursday, while Toledo (6-5) will wait for the postseason to begin over the weekend.
Ducks bust out brooms on Bulldogs
TOUTLE — Twenty-six points in a set is usually good for a win. Twenty-six points in a match, less so, and that’s what Toutle Lake held Stevenson to in 25-11, 25-8, 25-7 sweep.
Molly Donald had 12 kills and five aces, leading the Fighting Ducks in both categories.
Marissa Smith had seven kills of her own, while Grace Hadaller had four. At the service line, Kendal Bennett put up four aces while Natalie Bair added three.
Jordyn Grabenhorst logged 13 assists, and also had a perfect night serving in the win.
Toutle Lake (9-1) knows that it will host the first round of the District Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, but the Ducks have yet to learn which team from the Pacific 2B League they’ll face.
Chinook spikers shellack Loggers
ONALASKA — Kalama swept Onalaska 25-11, 25-10, 25-8 on Wednesday, and now finds itself one match away from an immaculate regular season.
Paige Chinchen tallied 12 kills to lead the Chinooks, while Kendal Collins put up seven. In the middle, setter Rhegan O’Neil tallied 19 assists and added five digs in the win.
“We are doing a good job with staying consistent through the whole match,” coach Jeni O’Neil said. “Our goal is always to start strong and push until the end. I feel like we are doing a pretty good job of that right now.”
Kalama (8-0) has needed just 24 sets this season to run through its schedule, sweeping every single match so far. The Chinooks were set to put that record on the line Thursday, hosting Wahkiakum in their regular-season finale.
Fishermen whack Hyaks in three
ILWACO — Earlier in the season, Stephanie Ellsworth would have seen her Ilwaco team give up a couple of points on a few mistakes and crumple. Now, though, the Fishermen are almost looking like a new team entirely, and they showed it in a 25-12, 25-14, 25-17 sweep of North Beach.
“Volleyball is such a mind game, and they’ve finally figured out how to get out of their heads,” Ellsworth said.
The Fishermen fell behind early in the first set, letting a couple of bad balls find the floor to dig themselves an early deficit, but once they were able to right the ship, they were off and running. Holding serve for long run after long run, Ilwaco ran out to a 13-point win, belying how close the set had been starting out.
“They take direction from the side really well, but they can talk out on the court and figure out how to adjust,” Ellsworth said. “They’re learning to really drive together.”
The same thing happened in the second set, with the Fishermen dropping early points to start to dig themselves a deficit. But once again, they climbed out of hole, got on serve, and went on a big run to win easily.
“We had great serves tonight,” Ellsworth said. “Hannah (Hines), Abby (Knopski), and Erika (Glenn) all served really well.”
In the third set, the Fishermen did away with the slow start and brought it home to complete the sweep.
Now, Ilwaco (4-5) is primed to go into the postseason on a four-match winning streak, with playoffs set to start Saturday.
N(ace)elle sweeps Tahloah
TAHOLAH — Naselle took care of business at the service line, dazzling and confounding the Taholah serve-receive over and over again Wednesday in a 25-9, 25-18, 25-18 sweep.
Naselle finished with 30 aces and served just under 89% as a team. Nearly half of those came from sophomore libero Brynn Tarabochia, who put down 14 aces by herself. She also led the Comets’ defensive effort with seven digs, and added two kills from behind the 10-foot line.
Bella Colombo had six aces of her own and posted seven assists, second on the team to Peyton Dalton’s 10. Emma Colombo added five aces, while Hollie Haataia finished with three. Kylee Tarabochia put up the final two aces in the Comets’ output, and also led Naselle with six kills.
While Naselle didn’t put up staggering kills numbers — mostly due to the fact that so few of their serves were sent back over the net — the Comets had a remarkably balanced attack, with 11 of their 12 players finishing with at least one kill.
Now, Naselle (7-2) is set to start play in the postseason next week.
TRC falls in battle of Eagles
BATTLE GROUND — Three Rivers Christian faced Firm Foundation for the second time this season, and for the second time, the Longview-based Eagles lost in five sets to their Battle Ground-based counterparts of the same name, this time going 25-20, 25-22, 10-25, 14-25, 15-12.
“Rough night,” TRC coach Mandy Richards said. “It didn’t go well.”
Chantelle Isaacson posted 23 kills to lead Three Rivers Christian at the net. Mabrie Richards put up 13 kills and four aces, while her sister Lily had seven and three to go along with 23 assists.
Zowie Carmody led TRC at the service line with nine aces, but Richards said their main struggles came when Firm Foundation was serving.
“We just struggled with serve-receive,” she said. “We couldn’t keep momentum for more than one or two points.”
TRC came back with two dominant sets in the third and fourth, but couldn’t maintain the momentum in the fifth.
Three Rivers Christian (6-2) is scheduled to wrap up its regular season on Saturday with a trip across the border to take on North Clackamas Christian.