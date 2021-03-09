‘B’ Volleyball Roundup: Toledo takes the cake in HWY 505 Fracas; 3-Rivers, Mules, Toledo, Kalama win, too

WINLOCK — The Cardinals winning streak came to a screeching halt at home Monday against Toledo with a 25-9, 25-10, 25-11 loss in a Central 2B League volleyball rivalry rendition.
”It was a tough loss four us because we gave it away with our own errors,” Winlock coach Chastity Pennington said. “The team just got in a funk and couldn’t pull themselves out of it. We are leaving it behind in the gym as we leave it tonight.”
But on the other bench, and the short bus ride home, Toledo was in no hurry to forget their big win in the Egg City.
“It went really well, Every player that was on the floor contributed something,” Toledo coach Candace Maier said. “It was loud. They had the band. It’s definitely a different atmosphere for a volleyball game.”
Rylie Pliler found her mark on 16 of 17 serves with six aces and added three kills and a block in the win. Kate Demery kept busy with five aces and seven kills and Stacie Spahr notched five kills of her own.
Not to be outdone, Gracie Madill was perfect on 14 serves with three aces, Emma Cline-Maier scored five kills, racked up ten assists and posted four aces, while Brynn Williams tallied eight digs, ten assists and two kills.
And that’s not all.
“Our freshman played really well tonight. She had a couple of kills, a block, and four or five digs,” Maier said in reference to Stefa Arceo-Hansen.
Maier said that she was most impressed with the level of play her team managed to maintain throughout the match, even after their lead got big.
“That was our goal tonight,” Maier said. “We watched Winlock (on tape) when they played against Stevenson and they looked good. So we were wanting to come out and play intense and keep that intensity throughout.”
Toledo was scheduled to play at Rainier on Tuesday in order to make up a game that was snowed-out earlier this season. Then on Wednesday the Wahkiakum Mules are scheduled to make the trip to Toledo.
Winlock is set to play at Adna on Wednesday.
Ducks ruin Mules’ return to The Barn
CATHLAMET — After a one week hiatus from the court due to self-imposed COVID-19 safety precautions Wahkikum might have been experiencing an acute case of the “just happy to be theres” on Monday. And after suffering a sweep by scores of 25-9, 25-20, 25-22 against Toutle Lake in a Central 2B League volleyball matchup, it’s safe to say the Mules got an earful of reminders from their coach.
“Continual improvement...making positive steps forward...those were the names of our game tonight,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said. “Looking at the set scores, it's pretty obvious we didn't put our best foot forward right off the bat, but my girls didn't roll over.”
To be fair, the Fighting Ducks have been a top tier team all season long and they were able to sharpen their teeth against an undefeated Kalama team during the week where Wahkikaum was taking a timeout. For one night, at least, that difference was fully on display.
Molly Donald turned in a perfect serving card and led Toutle Lake with seven kills while Marissa Smith added six kills and Natalie Bair handled the circulation department with nine assists.
The Ducks also got a boost from Jordyn Grabenhorst who dished eight assists and finished perfect from the service stripe. Grace Hdaller added four kills in the win and Kendal Bennett was also perfect on her serve attempts.
As Wahkiakum tried to remember their steps they got help from Janzi Merz and Teylor Sauer near the net, while MJ Neves set up the offense.
“Reigha Niemeyer was flying all over the floor and put up some solid serve receive,” Hurley added.
Toutle Lake (8-2, 7-1 league) was scheduled to play at Onalaska on Tuesday.
Wahkiakum was scheduled to spend the rest of the week on the road starting Tuesday in Napavine before a Wednesday date in Toledo and a Thursday match at Kalama.
Chinooks stay perfect in dismantling of Rainier
KALAMA — The Chinooks didn’t leave much to the imagination Monday as they soundly defeated Rainier, Wash. 25-6, 25-12, 25-13 to remain undefeated this season.
This week started off like all the rest for Kalama as they swept their Central 2B League volleyball matchup and made it look easy along the way. Thus far the Chinooks haven’t even dropped one set as they pummel their way through anyone brave enough to momentarily stand in their way.
Marlee Vikers led Kalama with a dozen kills against the Mountaineers. Paige Chinchen added 11 kills for the winners.
Kalama (7-0) is scheduled to play at Onalaska on Wednesday.
Streaky Fishermen win again
PUYALLUP — Things may well be coming together for Ilwaco as the season comes to its climax, as the Fishermen downed Chief Leschi in three sets, 25-11, 25-14, 25-14.
“We were just on,” coach Stephanie Ellsworth said. “We just were doing really well.”
Ellsworth said Ilwaco’s six seniors led the way Monday far from home, with the Fishermen coming away with their third straight win in the past week.
“All of our seniors had an awesome night,” she said. Beautiful sets from Erika (Glenn), and Kylie(Gray), Abby (Knopski), Hannah (Hines), and Tiana (Ramsey) all just did an awesome job.”
Hitting the later stages of her first season in charge of the Ilwaco program, Ellsworth is starting to see things take shape, both for this year’s team and for the program going forward.
“They’ve really worked hard and come together as a team,” Ellsworth said. “And trusting me too, that’s been nice.”
Ilwaco (3-5) is set to host North Beach on Wednesday.
Eagles serve Kodiaks an L
Three Rivers Christian rode its service game to victory in a three-set sweep of Columbia Adventist in 1B volleyball action, winning 25-8, 25-21, 25-14 on Monday.
TRC finished with 18 aces on the night, led by five apiece from Pervie Reed, Lily Richards, and Zowie Carmody.
“Basically it was just a serving game for us,” coach Mandy Richards said
The strong serving helped the Eagles put away the Kodiaks easily in the first and the third sets, and powered a comeback in the second. Down 19-11 after what Richards called “a total lack of mental engagement,” Carmody sparked a run with three aces in a five-serve run, before TRC got two aces more from Jailey Carroll to help claw back and win.
With so many points coming on aces — and the Kodiaks struggling to get their own serves in play — the rest of the statsheet was a bit quieter for TRC. Chantelle Isaacson led the Eagles with eight kills, Carroll and Mabrie Richards both had five, and Carmody — playing on her senior night — added four.