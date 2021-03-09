‘B’ Volleyball Roundup: Toledo takes the cake in HWY 505 Fracas; 3-Rivers, Mules, Toledo, Kalama win, too

WINLOCK — The Cardinals winning streak came to a screeching halt at home Monday against Toledo with a 25-9, 25-10, 25-11 loss in a Central 2B League volleyball rivalry rendition.

”It was a tough loss four us because we gave it away with our own errors,” Winlock coach Chastity Pennington said. “The team just got in a funk and couldn’t pull themselves out of it. We are leaving it behind in the gym as we leave it tonight.”

But on the other bench, and the short bus ride home, Toledo was in no hurry to forget their big win in the Egg City.

“It went really well, Every player that was on the floor contributed something,” Toledo coach Candace Maier said. “It was loud. They had the band. It’s definitely a different atmosphere for a volleyball game.”

Rylie Pliler found her mark on 16 of 17 serves with six aces and added three kills and a block in the win. Kate Demery kept busy with five aces and seven kills and Stacie Spahr notched five kills of her own.

Not to be outdone, Gracie Madill was perfect on 14 serves with three aces, Emma Cline-Maier scored five kills, racked up ten assists and posted four aces, while Brynn Williams tallied eight digs, ten assists and two kills.

And that’s not all.