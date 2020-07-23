Autumn Audible: New spring season has football coaches scrambling

“The positive of it is, I get to have more time to get to know the kids, if we get to have face to face classes at some point,” Baker said. “It’s really kind of another unknown. We’re really just punting the ball further down the road. It’s frustrating in the sense we can’t get kids in — we can’t do football. We can condition and lift and stuff like that, but they’re chomping at the bit to run some drills and throw passes to each other, because we can’t do that yet.”

Across the Cowlitz River in Kelso, Amrine is faced with a different challenge: a huge program and limited hours in a day.

Amrine said he’s got upwards of 100 players in the Hilanders’ football program, but they can only have 10 players working out at any given time. Typically that means five players in the weight room and five on the field.

The Kelso School District has so far allowed Amrine to work out his team this summer under those restrictions, according to Phase 2 of Washington’s reopening strategy. That sliver of wiggle room has given the Hilanders some opportunity to ready their bodies for what promises to be a grueling football season. Even then, the 2021 spring football season will be condensed, for obvious reasons.

“When we all saw what they came up with, we were like, ‘You know what? For what we’ve been through and what we’re going through, this is pretty good,’” Amrine said. “You’re never gonna make people happy, perfectly happy, but you gotta start somewhere. I think they did a good job in coming up with that, and we’re excited to watch these kids get an opportunity again.”

