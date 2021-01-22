Athletic Director from WSSADA pens plea for return of prep sports

Dave Tikker is tired of watching the clock run out, of that one can be sure.
As the Executive Director of the Washington Secondary School Athletic Directors Association as well as State B Basketball co-Director, Tikker put pen to paper this week in order to make his point perfectly clear. In an open letter Tikker called for a return to prep sports sooner than later and, as a Spokane resident, he pointed east to Idaho in an effort to help make his case.
“For those of us here in Eastern Washington, it is extremely frustrating to watch our neighbors in Idaho safely manage being in school and participating in fall and winter sports,” Tikker wrote.
Even as we approach the potential start date of Feb. 1 for Season 1 sports in Washington there is much pessimism in the air and masks have a tendency to inflame the issue. While Tikker lauded the WIAA in his letter for the continuing efforts to adjust the prep seasons to match the most recent COVID-19 metrics and safety guidelines, he was less forgiving of the state mandates that forced prep sports to pause for nearly a full year.
“The real problem with that scenario, though, is WIAA isn’t a part of the state decision making process and it should be. The WIAA has access to all the latest research, data, and studies done by the NFHS and other educational entities,” Tikker added. “Apparently, the data shared in our country has convinced forty five state that it is relatively safe to participate in high school sports. Why not Washington?”
That statement revealed the common thread of the letter; frustration. After such a long break in the action, and after so many false restarts, the feeling is not uncommon.
“A high school senior in Eastern Washington must feel incredibly frustrated and forgotten about when they see in the paper North Idaho all league teams from fall sports. How do student-athletes and their families come to grips with opportunities lost when other states are participating?” Tikker wondered.
Tikker noted that forty-five states have allowed their students to return to the fields and courts already and questioned why the West Coast has been slower to relax restrictions. He also cited data from a study conducted by the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine that seems to indicate a relatively low rate of transmission directly attributed to athletic endeavors. Another study conducted by the same researchers pointed toward elevated rates of depression and depleted levels of physical activity in high school students since prep sports have been sidelined.
In his open letter, shared far and wide in the greater prep sports community, Tikker also took aim at the most recent state guidelines for reopening communities which relies on four COVID-19 related metrics. With multiple counties now grouped together to form regions around the state, a region must attain all four of the assigned metric thresholds before advancing to Phase 2 of the plan. In a related matter, most high school sports teams must remain in practice mode until their home region reaches Phase 2.
“The positivity test metric is really the most frustrating and detrimental to getting kids back. People are only testing if they have symptoms and the majority of those most likely have Covid (sic). You would have to ramp up testing for healthy individuals to get that metric to line up. In other words, that most likely will keep schools from moving forward,” Tikker reasoned.
In closing, Tikker noted that he does not claim to represent all athletic directors, all parents, or all student-athletes. However, he does believe he’s expressing a common sentiment, and based on the number of times the letter has been forwarded to The Daily News sports desk by coaches, parents and fellow athletic directors, he’s can’t be entirely wrong.
“There is a difference between knowledge and wisdom,” Tikker added. “As the old saying goes, ‘Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit; wisdom is not putting it into your fruit salad.’”