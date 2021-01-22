Athletic Director from WSSADA pens plea for return of prep sports

Dave Tikker is tired of watching the clock run out, of that one can be sure.

As the Executive Director of the Washington Secondary School Athletic Directors Association as well as State B Basketball co-Director, Tikker put pen to paper this week in order to make his point perfectly clear. In an open letter Tikker called for a return to prep sports sooner than later and, as a Spokane resident, he pointed east to Idaho in an effort to help make his case.

“For those of us here in Eastern Washington, it is extremely frustrating to watch our neighbors in Idaho safely manage being in school and participating in fall and winter sports,” Tikker wrote.

Even as we approach the potential start date of Feb. 1 for Season 1 sports in Washington there is much pessimism in the air and masks have a tendency to inflame the issue. While Tikker lauded the WIAA in his letter for the continuing efforts to adjust the prep seasons to match the most recent COVID-19 metrics and safety guidelines, he was less forgiving of the state mandates that forced prep sports to pause for nearly a full year.