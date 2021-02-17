At home in mud: Leitz score 4 TD's as Mules blank Ducks on the road

The Ducks and Mules were the only football teams from Southwest Washington to play in Week 1. Hansen was fully aware that his team was lucky to sneak in a game that seemed unlikely at best, and implausible at worst.

“We did, but we were a little nervous that we weren’t,” Hansen said while seated in a camping chair in the parking lot postgame. “First we were in Phase 1 so we kept our fingers crossed for Phase 2. Then we originally had it planned for Monday but the snow didn’t cooperate, so obviously with the conditions the way they were we had to bump it to today. But we didn’t care as long as we got one in.”

That's a sentiment that Toutle Lake coach Austen Carey was able to agree with completely, even after a season-opening defeat.

“It’s really an odd year. More than anything I was really proud of the way they took everything in step,” Carey said. “This is probably the strongest team that I’ve had as far as guys who act like men and mature as they go. They can take some lumps and bruises.”