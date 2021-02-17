At home in mud: Leitz score 4 TD's as Mules blank Ducks on the road

TOUTLE — Jake Leitz and the rest of the Wahkiakum Mules had themselves a welcome back party of sorts here Tuesday night as they ran wild in a 61-0 win over the Fighting Ducks in the season’s first Southwest Region prep football contest.
It wasn’t just the Leitz show, though, as the Mules racked up 21 points in the first quarter before the senior running back found the end zone.
Dominic Curl got the scoring going for the visitors on a five-yard dive on the Mules’ first drive with 7:44 remaining in the first quarter. Just over three minutes, and a Toutle Lake three-and-out later, it was Chance Cothren packing the pigskin for a 40-yard touchdown that saw him go untouched around the right edge of the Ducks’ defense.
Less than two minutes later Cothren was running free again, this time for a 33-yard touchdown scamper capped off by a stiff arm to a defenders’ facemask as he crossed the goal line.
Cothren wasn’t surprised by his team’s success. Likewise, caked in mud from head to toe all game, he was entirely unfazed by the post-snow melt conditions on Toutle Lake’s “grass” field that looked as if the neighbor’s Clydesdales got loose and held a midnight field goal kicking contest.
“It’s great. We got to go out here and have fun,” Cothren said as his teammates washed themselves down with water bottles in the parking lot after the game. “We just keep repping our plays and conditioning so we can keep going through the whole game.”
To that end, the Mules were successful in tearing up ground on offense until the final horn sounded.
Jake Leitz finally got in on the action with just 17 second left in the first quarter when he got loose for a 49-yard touchdown run on a sweep left. Two-and-half minutes later Leitz was tap dancing in the corner of the end zone again as he hauled in a 25-yard pass from Brody Carlson for another score. Just before halftime Leitz found paydirt again, this time on a reverse for a 10-yard touchdown run that pushed the contest into 40-point lead territory and the land running of merciful running clocks.
That effort by Leitz did not go unnoticed by anyone in attendance, including his teammates.
“Jake ran hard and got some good hits in on defense,” Cothren said.
Leitz would finish the day with a game-high 130 rushing yards and three touchdowns on seven carries to go with his touchdown catch. Cothren added 103 yards and a pair of scores on seven carries.
After a five-month delay to the start of the season and then a snow induced postponement of their season-opener on Monday, everyone involved was just happy to finally get the first one out of the way. Some of the Mules even thought the extra time might have been helpful in the long run as they worked hard to get their feet underneath them.
After all, in a game played ankle deep in a slick of mud rivaled only by a hog pen in winter, good footing was essential to success.
“Today we got to unleash them so they had the opportunity to go hit somebody and they were excited to do it,” Wahkiakum coach Eric Hansen said.
Midway through the third quarter the Toutle Lake defense flexed its muscle for a moment and forced a fumble deep in Wahkiakum territory. Unfortunately for the Ducks, the mud messed up any shot they had at finding traction as they fumbled the ball right back to the Mules on the very next play. Seizing on the same old momentum, Leitz promptly took a handoff and escaped for a 63-yard score down the north sideline.
In the fourth quarter the Mules wrapped up their scoring onslaught with a 25-yard run by Jacob Johnson and a nine-yard rush by Gabe Moon.
Wahkiakum quarterback Brody Carlson completed both of his passes on the day, amassing 54 yards and a touchdown with completions to Leitz and Moon.
Perhaps most importantly for both teams is the fact that the game is essentially a freebie on their COVID-19 condensed schedule. Because the Southwest Region, home of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties, was stuck in Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan until Monday, football wasn’t even allowed until this week. By petitioning for two-a-day practices and a morning walk-through on Tuesday, the Mules and Ducks were able to get their players eligible for competition in the nick of time.
The Ducks and Mules were the only football teams from Southwest Washington to play in Week 1. Hansen was fully aware that his team was lucky to sneak in a game that seemed unlikely at best, and implausible at worst.
“We did, but we were a little nervous that we weren’t,” Hansen said while seated in a camping chair in the parking lot postgame. “First we were in Phase 1 so we kept our fingers crossed for Phase 2. Then we originally had it planned for Monday but the snow didn’t cooperate, so obviously with the conditions the way they were we had to bump it to today. But we didn’t care as long as we got one in.”
That's a sentiment that Toutle Lake coach Austen Carey was able to agree with completely, even after a season-opening defeat.
“It’s really an odd year. More than anything I was really proud of the way they took everything in step,” Carey said. “This is probably the strongest team that I’ve had as far as guys who act like men and mature as they go. They can take some lumps and bruises.”
Taylor Lundquist was the man in the middle of nearly everything for Toutle Lake. Serving as both quarterback and linebacker the stout senior had his mud caked helmet on nearly every tackle and his soggy feet picked up the majority of the Ducks’ positive yardage on offense. Travis Squires, a senior linebacker and running back, was also in the thick of things for the home team, as evidenced by his home blue jersey that had turned entirely brown by midgame.
“I’m pretty proud of our offensive captain, quarterback Taylor Lundquist. He did a really good job getting things where we needed to go, keeping the boys up and keeping them focused on what was going on,” Carey said. “And our defensive captain was Travis. He kept the intensity going and kind of kept them in line on defense for the most part.”
All that said, the Ducks know they have plenty of work in front of them as they prepare to play the rest of their strange “regular” season.
“You know, Wahkiakum is a good team, Care said. “You can’t take anything away from them. They are well coached. They are a strong team. We knew that coming in here. Obviously we’ve got some things to clean up for next week but I’m pretty proud of them.”
The two other Southwest Region teams in the C2BL — Kalama and Stevenson — will play their first games this weekend. Winlock was supposed to open their season against Taholah on Tuesday but the Cardinals were forced to cancel when their opponent could not field enough players.
Wahkiakum (1-0) is scheduled to host Morton-White Pass at 3 p.m., Saturday. Toutle Lake (0-1) is scheduled to play North Beach in Ocean Shores on Saturday at 6 p.m.