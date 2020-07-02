AREA UPDATE: KLOG to air Ed Laulainen’s final game on Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This weekend the dulcet tones of your local radio station, KLOG, will transport listeners back to Nov. 3, 1995.

On that date the Kelso High School football team hosted the Columbia River Chieftains for what would be the final game on the sidelines for legendary Hilanders coach, Ed Laulainen. The stadium that game was played in is now named after Laulainen.

“It was a great ending to a legendary career,” read a press release sent by Kirc Roland on behalf of KLOG.

The historic prep football action will begin gracing the airwaves at noon on Saturday, July 4. The game can be heard on KLOG’s Hometeam 100.7 FM, or online at klog.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0