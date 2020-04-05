Area football coaches draw up First Down apparel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you can’t find it, create it.

That’s what led two area high school football coaches to team up and launch First Down clothing, a start-up business that creates and sells custom-made, one-of-a-kind football apparel.

And by one-of-a-kind they mean having football plays designed on T-shirts and sweatshirts.

Want a favorite football play printed on a shirt? Or a defensive base set front and center on a sweatshirt, perhaps? Prairie High head football coach Mike Peck and Kalama’s head coach, Sean McDonald, have you covered.

Since they couldn’t find them anywhere else, the coaches drew it up themselves.

Their goal? Have fun, make it affordable, and “spread the good word about football” through shirts, Peck, a former R.A. Long quarterback, said.

“We want to create a football clothing brand for coaches and people who love football,” he added. … “and use it as a positive thing when it’s a really tough time for everybody right now.”

The coaches’ two-person business launched just as the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping the country. And sales have taken off. Orders topped 100 its first week.