Area coaches cope with Inslee’s new COVID mandates

Last Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee released new social guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Monday, those new guidelines changed how many people are allowed at gatherings outside of their own home.

People from counties in Phase 3 can only gather in numbers up to 10, while folks from counties in Phase 2 are only allowed to gather in groups of five or less.

Those rules apply to “social gatherings,” as the directive states. But how does that affect local sports?

So far, the answer appears to be: Not too much.

Lower Columbia Baseball Club, which fields a AAA team (Hilander Dental) and two AA squads (Nipps Burgers and Pacific Tech Construction), has played all its home games this summer in Oregon, out of Astoria and Clatskanie, respectively.

The junior squads wrapped up their seasons at the Dave Orzel Memorial Tournament in Winlock last weekend. That move became more or less inevitable after the City of Clatskanie closed access to Pete Hazapis Field downtown.