Alumni Roundup: Kaily Christensen’s hot start continues

The day will come when Woodland alum Kaily Christensen cools off at the plate for the College of Idaho softball team. But Monday was not that day.

Christensen put together two more two-hit games in a doubleheader against Ottawa University (Ariz.), smacked her first career home run, and accounted for nine total runs in 11 innings as the Yotes beat the Spirit 11-1 in six innings and 9-1 in five.

The freshman got the first COI rally of the day started in the second inning of Game 1, driving a double down the left-field line for the first extra-base hit of her career and setting the table for a three-run frame. Three innings later, she came up to the plate in the middle of COI’s second big rally, blowing the game open with a two-run bomb to center to make it 8-1.

Christensen drove the first run of Game 2 home on an RBI groundout in the first inning, then followed that up with a pair of singles to finish the day with a final 4-for-6 line between the two games with four runs scored and five more driven in.

Six games into her COI career, Christensen is hitting .619. She’s currently accounted for more RBIs this season (nine) than outs (eight), and has only been put out in back-to-back plate appearances twice.