Alumni Roundup: Kaily Christensen’s hot start continues

The day will come when Woodland alum Kaily Christensen cools off at the plate for the College of Idaho softball team. But Monday was not that day.
Christensen put together two more two-hit games in a doubleheader against Ottawa University (Ariz.), smacked her first career home run, and accounted for nine total runs in 11 innings as the Yotes beat the Spirit 11-1 in six innings and 9-1 in five.
The freshman got the first COI rally of the day started in the second inning of Game 1, driving a double down the left-field line for the first extra-base hit of her career and setting the table for a three-run frame. Three innings later, she came up to the plate in the middle of COI’s second big rally, blowing the game open with a two-run bomb to center to make it 8-1.
Christensen drove the first run of Game 2 home on an RBI groundout in the first inning, then followed that up with a pair of singles to finish the day with a final 4-for-6 line between the two games with four runs scored and five more driven in.
Six games into her COI career, Christensen is hitting .619. She’s currently accounted for more RBIs this season (nine) than outs (eight), and has only been put out in back-to-back plate appearances twice.
Now, though, Christensen and the Yotes will have to wait nearly three weeks for their next action, unless the program schedules a short-notice opponent in the interim.
Next up: @ William Jessup Feb. 19 (4 p.m.), vs. St. Katherine Feb. 19 (6 p.m.), @ William Jessup Feb. 20 (10 a.m.), vs. St. Katherine Feb. 20 (noon)
Samaad Hector — Sacramento State men’s basketball
LCC alum Samaad Hector saw significant time off the bench for Sacramento State, but the Hornets dropped both games of their two-game series against Eastern Washington, 68-60 on Sunday and 94-79 on Monday.
Hector scored five points and added four rebounds and a steal in 19 minutes off the bench in the first game. In the second, he played 18 minutes but was held out of the scoring column and only brought down one board.
Through 11 games, Hector is averaging 5.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest.
Next up: vs. Northern Arizona Thursday (5:05 p.m.) and Saturday (11:05 a.m.)
Elle Nesbitt — Utah State volleyball
The calendar has flipped to February, and with the new month comes another area alum starting up a college season.
This week, it’s Woodland’s own Elle Nesbitt, set to begin her senior season with Utah State’s volleyball team. The Aggies, who finished bottom of the Mountain West Conference in 2019, open their slate with a pair of home matchups against Wyoming.
Last season, Nesbitt played in six matches, logging a kill, an assist, and a pair of digs.
Nesbitt earned all-state honors at Woodland as both a junior and a senior, helping lead the Beavers to a state runner-up finish in 2016. She began her collegiate career at the College of Southern Idaho, where she logged 192 assists in 25 games in 2017.
Following her freshman season, she transferred to Utah State. She sat out the required year in 2018 before making her debut with the Aggies in 2019.
Next up: vs. Wyoming Friday (5 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m.)
Desirae Hansen — Portland State women’s basketball
The Vikings return to Big Sky play after just having a midweek non-conference matchup last weekend, and Rainier’s Desirae Hansen gets two more games to work her way to a major milestone.
The junior, who’s fifth in the Big Sky in scoring at 14.7 points per game, is sitting on 869 career points following a 15-point effort against the College of Idaho. At the scoring rate she’s currently at, Hansen would reach 900 career points in the next two weekends, and has a good shot to crack 1,000 by the end of the regular season.
Hansen has hit double-digits in 10 of Portland State’s 11 games this season, with more 20-point games than games under 10.
She is still looking for her first double-double of the season, though. Hansen has come one rebound short of the mark four separate times, including the Vikings’ win over the Yotes last week.
Next up: @ Montana Thursday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m.)
Breana Edwards — Indiana Volleyball
Indiana is set to continue its first road trip of the season, and the Hoosiers will be hoping for continued production out of their junior outside hitter.
Since a quiet season opener, Rainier’s Breana Edwards has put up at least 12 kills in three straight games, including 20 last Friday at Rutgers.
So far this year, Edwards is also third among the Hoosiers with five blocks.
Next up: @ Iowa Friday (2 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m.)
Peyton Souvenir — Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball
Well into its wild two-month run as an independent, LC currently has three games left on its regular season schedule, followed by a three-game conference “tournament” before the Cascade Collegiate Conference is set to return in March.
Next up for the Warriors is another game against the College of Idaho, the other CCC side-turned-independent this winter.
When LC played COI on Jan. 9, the Warriors took care of business easily, 75-39, with the Warriors limiting most of their starters’ playing time. Despite playing just 21 minutes, Wahkiakum alum Peyton Souvenir still racked up nine points, eight rebounds, and three assists.
Next up: @ COI Saturday (6 p.m.)
Other alumni in action this weekend
- Kal Schaplow (Toledo), EWU women’s basketball: vs. Idaho Thursday (6:05 p.m.), @ Idaho Saturday (noon)
- Cherita Daugherty (LCC), Southern Utah women’s basketball: @ Northern Colorado Thursday (5:30 p.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m.)
- Madison Mosier (Mark Morris, LCC) and Alexis Kleven (Kelso), PLU women’s basketball: @ Puget Sound Friday (5:30 p.m.) and Saturday (5:30 p.m.)
- Logann Golden (Castle Rock), WSU volleyball: vs. UCLA Thursday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m.)
- Wes Kuzminsky (Toledo), Friends University baseball: vs. Newman (scrimmage) Friday (1 p.m.), vs. University of St. Mary Saturday (doubleheader, Game 1 at 10 a.m.)