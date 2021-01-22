Alumni roundup: Edwards, Indiana VB open season with loss to Nebraska

Volleyball season in Bloomington got off to a slow start against top competition Friday evening, with the Hoosiers falling in three sets to No. 5 Nebraska, 25-22, 25-20, 25-17.

Rainier alum Breana Edwards had a rough start of her own to her junior season, finishing with just a pair of kills on 21 swings to end the day with a -.286 hitting percentage. It was her lowest output in a game for the Hoosiers since Oct. 12, 2019, when she had just one kill against Illinois.

As a sophomore in 2019, Edwards led the Hoosiers with 361 kills.

Indiana only led once in the entire match — at 1-0 to open the second set. Beyond that, the Cornhuskers rolled.

Nebraska jumped out to an early 12-6 lead in the first set, but IU came back to cut the lead 17-16. The Cornhuskers bounced back with a 5-0 run, putting the set away on the third set point.

Both of Edwards’ kills came in the first set.

It was more of the same in the second set, with Indiana limiting their deficit to just one- or two-points early. Soon though, Nebraska was scoring two points for every one of Indiana’s to take the set.