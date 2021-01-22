Alumni roundup: Edwards, Indiana VB open season with loss to Nebraska

Volleyball season in Bloomington got off to a slow start against top competition Friday evening, with the Hoosiers falling in three sets to No. 5 Nebraska, 25-22, 25-20, 25-17.
Rainier alum Breana Edwards had a rough start of her own to her junior season, finishing with just a pair of kills on 21 swings to end the day with a -.286 hitting percentage. It was her lowest output in a game for the Hoosiers since Oct. 12, 2019, when she had just one kill against Illinois.
As a sophomore in 2019, Edwards led the Hoosiers with 361 kills.
Indiana only led once in the entire match — at 1-0 to open the second set. Beyond that, the Cornhuskers rolled.
Nebraska jumped out to an early 12-6 lead in the first set, but IU came back to cut the lead 17-16. The Cornhuskers bounced back with a 5-0 run, putting the set away on the third set point.
Both of Edwards’ kills came in the first set.
It was more of the same in the second set, with Indiana limiting their deficit to just one- or two-points early. Soon though, Nebraska was scoring two points for every one of Indiana’s to take the set.
Nebraska got out of the gate early in the third, taking a 16-8 lead and then extending the gap to as many as nine points before ending it.
The Cornhuskers hit .317 on the game to the Hoosiers’ .140. Nebraska’s Lexi Sun led all players with 11 kills
Indiana was picked to finish 11th out of the 14 team in the Big Ten teams based on a preseason coaches poll.
The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers won’t wait around for a rematch, facing off again tomorrow at 3 p.m. PT.
Daugherty scores 11, SUU beats Weber State
LCC alum Cherita Daugherty filled out nearly every column of the stat sheet Thursday evening, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds, three blocks, two steals, and an assist in Southern Utah’s 77-68 win over Weber State.
Daugherty went 7-of-8 from the free-throw line; she was one of three Thunderbirds to make at least seven free throws. SUU as a team went 33-of-39 from the free throw line, making up for a 25% clip on three-pointers.
Southern Utah and Weber State will play a rematch in Ogden on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Hansen, PSU fall to ISU
The Portland State women’s basketball team had one solid half, but couldn’t add a second, running into the Big Sky buzz saw that is Idaho State on Thursday.
The Bengals improved to 9-0 in conference play on the back of a huge second half that was capped off by a 25-7 fourth quarter. ISU shot 56% from the field in the second half, and 60% on three-pointers the whole game.
Rainier alum Desirae Hansen didn’t make a field goal in the first half, but came back in the second to finish with 10 points. She also pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.
PSU and ISU will play the second game of their series Saturday at 11 a.m.
Other alumni in action
- LCC alum Samaad Hector scored two points and had two rebounds as Sacramento State’s men’s basketball team loss 78-66 to Montana.
- Kal Schaplow did not get on the court in Eastern Washington women’s basketball’s 58-55 loss to Northern Colorado.
- Logann Golden did not play in WSU volleyball’s season-opening 3-1 win over Oregon.
- Pacific Lutheran women’s basketball (Madison Mosier and Alexis Kleven) and Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball (Peyton Souvenir) both played games that began after press deadline. Both matchups will be recapped in Sunday’s edition of The Daily News.