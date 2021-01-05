Alumni radar: What's next for area prep hoops stars

We’re a week into 2021, and while there hasn’t been any definitive news out of the WIAA as to high school sports, plenty of area alumni have been getting games in at the next level, with a wave of new seasons just a couple weeks out.
For now, there are three former preps stars in action at the college level this upcoming weekend, with two more getting on the court early next week, and an LCC alum making his return to the area.
Here’s what to watch out for on the alumni radar:
Peyton Souvenir — Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball
The Cascade Collegiate Conference began its season at the end of November, but COVID developments — both in terms of cases themselves and political response to them — derailed it to the point that on Dec. 22, the conference announced that it was postponing all conference games until March at the earliest.
The lone exceptions to the decision were the CCC’s two schools in Idaho — Lewis-Clark State and the College of Idaho — which would be allowed to schedule matchups outside the conference’s jurisdiction.
The two schools’ first game as independents will be against each other Saturday at 2 p.m. in Lewiston.
It’ll be the Warriors’ first game since Dec. 20.
LC brings former Wahkiakum star Peyton Souvenir, now a senior in college.
In six games before the break in games, Souvenir averaged 8.5 points per game and led the Warriors with 26 assists and 14 steals.
Desirae Hansen — Portland State women’s basketball
The Vikings are on a bit of a skid to open the season after dropping both of their games to Eastern Washington last week, but Hansen has been the definition of consistency to start her junior year.
Four games into the season, Hansen is leading PSU in points per game (14.5), assists (14), and blocks (4) and is tied for the team lead in rebounds per game (7.8). She’s reached 10 points in every game so far, stretching a streak of double-digit games dating back to the end of last season to 16 games.
Portland State is set for a home-and-home weekend series against Sacramento State, hosting the Hornets on Thursday at 7 p.m. before heading south for the reverse fixture Saturday at noon.
Kal Schaplow — Eastern Washington women’s basketball
Now an entire month into her collegiate career after taking a preferred walk-on spot at EWU, the former Toledo star is still getting her footing at the DI level, but has already posted big minutes in a couple games.
Schaplow has played in seven of the Eagles’ nine games so far this season, scoring in three of them.
Last weekend in Portland, Schaplow came off the bench for three minutes in the Eagles’ Thursday win over the Vikings, but didn’t play in the Saturday game.
Next up for Schaplow and the Eagles is a pair of home games against Weber State, at 6 p.m. Thursday and noon Saturday.
Samaad Hector — Sacramento State men’s basketball
Five games into his junior season in Sacramento after transferring in from Lower Columbia, Hector is starting to be a force off the bench for the 4-1 Hornets.
In their last game, an 85-54 win over Fresno Pacific, Hector logged 19 minutes as a sub and went off for 12 points and 12 rebounds in his first Division I double-double. The big man logged 12 double-doubles in his sophomore season at LCC.
He’ll have a bit of a homecoming Thursday, when Sac State comes up north for a home-and-home series at Portland State. It’ll also be a bit of an LCC reunion; the Vikings bring former Warrior Alexis Angeles, who has played sparingly in his junior season and is still looking for his first points at the DI level.
Like the women’s teams, Sac State and PSU will flip venues for the second game, coming back to Sacramento for a Saturday rematch.
Madison Mosier and Alexis Kleven — Pacific Lutheran women’s basketball
The Northwest Conference is set to begin its season at the end of January, but PLU will get on the floor a little early with an exhibition at Seattle Pacific on Monday at 6 p.m. When they do, they’ll have a pair of local alums suiting up for their first doses of NCAA action.
Mosier comes to Tacoma from Mark Morris via LCC, where she averaged 10.3 points in her sophomore season and helped the Warriors to a 21-9 record. Before that, she won a 2A State championship as a freshman with the Monarchs, and ended her high school career with three first-team all-conference honors and a McDonald’s All-American nomination as a senior.
Kleven earned first-team all-league honors as a senior at Kelso, broke the school record for three-pointers, and hit 1,000 points in her career with the Hilanders.