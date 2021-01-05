Alumni radar: What's next for area prep hoops stars

We’re a week into 2021, and while there hasn’t been any definitive news out of the WIAA as to high school sports, plenty of area alumni have been getting games in at the next level, with a wave of new seasons just a couple weeks out.

For now, there are three former preps stars in action at the college level this upcoming weekend, with two more getting on the court early next week, and an LCC alum making his return to the area.

Here’s what to watch out for on the alumni radar:

Peyton Souvenir — Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball

The Cascade Collegiate Conference began its season at the end of November, but COVID developments — both in terms of cases themselves and political response to them — derailed it to the point that on Dec. 22, the conference announced that it was postponing all conference games until March at the earliest.

The lone exceptions to the decision were the CCC’s two schools in Idaho — Lewis-Clark State and the College of Idaho — which would be allowed to schedule matchups outside the conference’s jurisdiction.

The two schools’ first game as independents will be against each other Saturday at 2 p.m. in Lewiston.