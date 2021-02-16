Alumni Radar: The rise of spring sports

Another week, and more and more area alumni are hitting the field as spring sports start to ramp up. Here’s who’s on the radar this week:

Kelly Sweyer — Montana softball

The season is already underway for the Griz, who went 1-4 in Phoenix last weekend at the Grand Canyon Kickoff Classic. Woodland alum Kelly Sweyer made three appearances over the course of the tournament, making her collegiate debut as a pinch runner and coming in twice as a pinch hitter, striking out once and drawing a walk.

At Woodland, the infielder helped lead the Beavers to back-to-back State titles. As a junior in 2019, Sweyer went 8-for-14 in the State tournament, including a solo home run to put the finishing touches on Woodland’s 3-0 win in the title game.

Next up: Dixie State Classic (St. George, Utah), Feb. 19-21

Alex Brady — LSU baseball

The R.A. Long and LCC alum’s jump from the NWAC to the SEC is going to be a big one, and it’ll get underway this upcoming week as the Tigers open their season.