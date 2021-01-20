 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alumni Radar: One new sport, three new seasons
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Alumni Radar: One new sport, three new seasons

{{featured_button_text}}

It’s volleyball season in the Big Ten and the Pac-12, and that means area alumni will be get to kick off their belated 2021 seasons this weekend. Add in the start of basketball season in the Division III Northwest Conference and a pair of Big Sky series, and it’s set to be the most crowded weekend slate for local alums in a long, long while.

Breana Edwards — Indiana volleyball

Indiana didn’t have the best of seasons in 2019, going 3-17 in Big Ten play. But as a sophomore, Edwards turned into the top offensive weapon for the Hoosiers, racking up a team-high 361 kills and finishing ninth in the conference with 3.47 kills per set.

The former Rainier Columbian led Indiana in kills 20 times last season, and set a new single-game record with 39 kills in a Nov. 15, 2019 game against Maryland.

Through two seasons, Edwards has 721 career kills. Even with a shortened junior season in her future, she could find herself nearing the top-20 in Indiana history by the end of this season.

Next up: vs. Nebraska, Friday (3 p.m.) and Saturday (3 p.m.)

Logann Golden — Washington State volleyball

Volleyball’s back on the West Coast as well, and Castle Rock fans will get to watch, or at least read about, a former Rocket start her collegiate career on the Palouse this weekend.

Golden, the 2019 TriCo MVP who also earned All-State and All-Area honors in 2019, split time in high school between playing as an outside hitter and as a defensive specialist. The Cougars currently have her listed as a DS on their roster; she’s one of five underclassmen who will vie for playing time at that spot.

WSU, which finished fifth in the Pac-12 with a very young team in 2019, was recently picked to finish sixth in the conference in the preseason coaches poll.

Next up: vs. Oregon, Friday (1 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m.)

Madison Mosier and Alexis Kleven — Pacific Lutheran women’s basketball

The Lutes got back on the court last week with an exhibition at Seattle Pacific, but they are set to start the games that matter this weekend with a pair of matchups against Whitman.

It’ll also be the first conference games for a pair of local faces — Kelso’s Alexis Kleven and Mark Morris’ (and LCC’s) Madison Mosier — in PLU uniforms.

Mosier started for the Lutes in their exhibition in Seattle and scored two points in 19 minutes. Kleven did not suit up for unspecified reasons.

Last season, PLU went 11-14 overall, and 6-10 in Northwest Conference play.

Next up: vs. Whitman, Friday (5:30 p.m.) and Saturday (3:30 p.m.)

Desirae Hansen — Portland State women’s basketball

Having won three of their past four matchups, the Vikings are back to .500 on the season, and Hansen is a large part of that success. The junior out of Rainier put up 35 points in PSU’s games last weekend against Montana State — her most in a weekend series yet this year — upping her average output to 15.1 points per game, good for fourth in the Big Sky.

Hansen is also fifth in the conference in field goal percentage (39.8%) and 10th in rebounds per game (6.8).

Next up: @ Idaho State, Thursday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m.)

Kal Schaplow — Eastern Washington women’s basketball

EWU had to nix its games last weekend due to COVID-19 issues, with contact tracing keeping too many players out to be able to play. But the Eagles are back this week, and will try to extend the four-game winning streak they were on before their forced pause.

It will also be another chance for Toledo alum Kal Schaplow to get in some minutes in her freshman season. Schaplow’s averaging just over seven minutes per game so far this year, and is 5-for-11 from beyond the arc on the season.

Next up: vs. Northern Colorado, Thursday (6:05 p.m.) and Saturday (12:05 p.m.)

Peyton Souvenir — Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball

Lewis-Clark State, throwing together a schedule on the fly with the Cascade Collegiate Conference postponing play until March, has had to deal with three straight games getting canceled in the past two weeks. Now, LC is set to take on Seattle Pacific in a two-game series in Seattle.

Souvenir, a Wahkiakum alum, is averaging 8.6 points this season and leads the Warriors with 29 assists. In LC’s Jan. 9 game against the College of Idaho, she filled out the stat sheet with nine points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Next up: @ Seattle Pacific, Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m.)

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Alumni radar: Mosier, Kleven and PLU start with exhibition
Preps+

Alumni radar: Mosier, Kleven and PLU start with exhibition

A week and a half into the new year, two familiar faces started off their collegiate careers, as the Pacific Lutheran women’s basketball team — featuring Mark Morris and LCC alum Madison Mosier and Kelso’s Aleixis Kleven — went to Seattle for an exhibition against Seattle Pacific, losing 56-51.

Mosier came off the bench for the Lutes and put in 19 minutes, scoring two points and adding a pair of steals, a rebound, and an assist. Kleven did not appear in the game.

Both teams were seeing their first action in over 300 days, and it looked like it early, with SPU and PLU combining for eight turnovers and just six points in the first four minutes. Once the sides started to find their offense, it kicked off a back-and-forth, close first half. Neither team got out to a lead larger than five points in the first half, with SPU taking a four-point advantage into halftime. That lead stretched to as many as nine in the third quarter, but never got into double-digits as the Division III Lutes stuck around with the Division II Falcons on the road.

Next up: vs. Whitman Jan. 22 (Time TBA) and Jan. 23 (Time TBA)

Samaad Hector — Sacramento State men’s basketball

Hector didn’t get to have his scheduled homecoming Sunday, as the Hornets’ two-game home-and-home series against Portland State was axed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Sacramento State program.

Should the Hornets get their cases under control, he’ll get to try to add to what’s been a productive first season at the Division I level. In five games, he’s played at least 15 minutes four times. In those four matchups, he’s averaging 8.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Next up: @ Idaho State Jan. 14 (6:05 p.m.) and Jan. 16 (10:05 a.m.)

Peyton Souvenir — Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball

With the Oregon and Washington members of the Cascade Collegiate Conference had to pull out of play in December, the conference pushed its start back to March 1, leaving its two schools in Idaho — Lewis-Clark State and the College of Idaho — to cobble together a schedule as independents in the interim. Saturday, the two started their new slates against each other, and what followed was a one-sided 75-39 drubbing by the Warriors.

Souvenir put up nine points in 21 minutes on a trio of three-pointers, led the Warriors and tied a career high with eight offensive rebounds, and added three assists and a pair of steals.

Lewis-Clark State was supposed to play Whitworth on Tuesday, but that game was canceled when the Pirates had to pause their season due to COVID-19 positive tests.

Through seven games, Souvenir is averaging 8.6 points and 4.3 rebounds, and leads the team with 29 assists.

Next up: vs. Simpson Jan. 15 (6 p.m.) and Jan. 16 (2 p.m.)

Desirae Hansen — Portland State women’s basketball

The Vikings found their footing with a two-game sweep of Sacramento State, winning 66-64 in overtime on Thursday and 74-64 on Saturday.

Hansen led PSU with 21 points and nine rebounds in the first win, then became more a distributor in the second with a team-high five assists to go along with seven points.

She still leads the Vikings with 14.3 points per game, and is tied for the team lead in rebounds (7.5 per game) and assists (22).

Next up: vs. Montana State Jan. 14 (7 p.m.) and Jan. 16 (noon)

Kal Schaplow — Eastern Washington women’s basketball

EWU stretched its winning streak to four games with a sweep of Weber State in Cheney over the weekend. Schaplow came off the bench for two minutes in the first game — a 78-57 win — and got in the scoring column with a three-pointer in 71-59 Saturday matinee.

She’s currently 5-of-11 on the season from beyond the arc.

The Eagles were supposed to take on Southern Utah this weekend, but those games have already been canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the EWU program.

Next up: vs. Northern Colorado Jan 21 (6:05 p.m.) and Jan. 23 (12:05 p.m.)

Cherita Daugherty — Southern Utah women’s basketball

Speaking of Southern Utah, the Thunderbirds already found a way to rebound from the canceled series against EWU, setting up a pair of home games against Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Daugherty, who led the NWAC in assists as a sophomore at LCC last season and added 9.9 points per game, has started all seven contests for the Thunderbirds thus far. She’s first on the team with 18 assists, and second at 11.4 points per game.

Next up: vs. UTRGV Jan. 17 (2 p.m.) and Jan. 18 (5:30 p.m.)

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Kalama tops Toutle Lake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News