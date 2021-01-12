Alumni radar: Mosier, Kleven and PLU start with exhibition

A week and a half into the new year, two familiar faces started off their collegiate careers, as the Pacific Lutheran women’s basketball team — featuring Mark Morris and LCC alum Madison Mosier and Kelso’s Alexis Kleven — went to Seattle for an exhibition against Seattle Pacific, losing 56-51.

Mosier came off the bench for the Lutes and put in 19 minutes, scoring two points and adding a pair of steals, a rebound, and an assist. Kleven did not appear in the game.

Both teams were seeing their first action in over 300 days, and it looked like it early, with SPU and PLU combining for eight turnovers and just six points in the first four minutes. Once the sides started to find their offense, it kicked off a back-and-forth first half.

Neither team got out to a lead larger than five points in the first half, with SPU taking a four-point advantage into halftime. That lead stretched to as many as nine points in the third quarter, but never got into double-digits as the Division III Lutes stuck around with the Division II Falcons on the road.

Next up: vs. Whitman Jan. 22 (Time TBA) and Jan. 23 (Time TBA)

