Alumni radar: Milestone watch at LC, bounceback watch at Indiana

Volleyball season is underway, basketball season has hit its stride, and it’s another active weekend on the alumni radar. Here’s what's coming up for the area’s college-level athletes as the clock runs out on January.
Peyton Souvenir — Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball
The newly-ranked Warriors — slotted at No. 23 in the latest NAIA coach’s poll — are about to get very well acquainted with MSU-Billings. Four of their five games over the next two weekends will be played against the Yellowjackets. First up are a pair of road matchups in Billings, Montana, followed by a return series next weekend in Lewiston, Idaho.
Wahkiakum alum Peyton Souvenir will be on milestone watch from the opening tip. She’s currently sitting on 399 career assists, and one more will make her the just fourth Warrior since 2000 and the eighth all-time to reach the 400 mark.
Shortly thereafter, Souvenir will have her eyes set on No. 7 on the all-time LC assists list, currently occupied by Julie Stringer at 404. Caelyn Orlandi, who was a senior in Souvenir’s freshman season with Lewis-Clark State, hold the program record with 634 assists.
Souvenir will enter the weekend averaging 4.44 assists per game this season, her highest average since her freshman year when she was averaged 4.5 dimes. She’s also averaging 8.8 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game, and is leading the Warriors with 24 steals on the season.
Next up: @ MSU-Billings Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.)
Breana Edwards — Indiana volleyball
Indiana University drew a rough opening bid last week, starting its season with a pair of sweeps at the hands of No. 5 Nebraska. Indiana’s next matchups should be much more manageable as they head to Piscataway, N.J. for a weekend against Rutgers.
The Hoosiers have never lost to the Scarlet Knights, who only won eight sets in conference play in 2019 and were picked in the preseason coaches poll to bring up the rear of the Big Ten.
Indiana will be looking for Edwards to put in a performance more like her second outing against the Cornhuskers than the first. After a rough two-kill, eight-error outing Friday, the Rainier alum put up a dozen kills Saturday to lead her team.
When IU played Rutgers last season, Edwards racked up 13 kills to go along with three solo blocks and a service ace.
Next up: @ Rutgers Friday (11 a.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m.)
Desirae Hansen — Portland State women’s basketball
Speaking of the Rainier Class of 2018, Hansen is still leading the Vikings in scoring at 14.3 points per game after a pair of double-digit games last weekend against Idaho State. She’s also second on the team at 6.9 rebounds, although she is still hunting her first double-double of the season.
PSU has three matchups on its plate this week. The Vikings tacked on a non-conference matchup against the College of Idaho for Wednesday night — a game that started after press deadline and will be recapped online and in the Friday edition of The Daily News — to go along with their weekend Big Sky series.
Three slightly above average offensive performances could get Hansen close to a milestone of her own. Currently sitting at 854 career points, the junior should be able to crack 900 either this weekend or next.
Next up: vs. COI Wednesday (6 p.m.), @ Montana Thursday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m.)
Kal Schaplow — Eastern Washington women’s basketball
The Eagles’ recent winning streak came to an end with a pair of losses against Northern Colorado last weekend. However, Toledo alum Kal Schaplow took advantage of some extra playing time in Saturday's loss by hitting two of the team’s three shots from beyond the arc.
Schaplow is 7-for-13 on three-point attempts this season for a cool 54% from long range.
Next up: @ Sacramento State Thursday (5 p.m.) and Saturday (noon)
Samaad Hector — Sacramento State men’s basketball
Sac State and EWU will also be facing off in men’s basketball, with two games in Cheney currently on the schedule.
LCC alum Samaad Hector will be looking for a bit of a bounceback weekend, after two quiet games off the bench in the Hornets’ series against Montana this past week. A junior, Hector is currently averaging 6.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in just over 16 minutes per contest during his first season with the Hornets.
Next up: @ EWU Thursday (6:05 p.m.) and Saturday (11:05 a.m.)
Madison Mosier and Alexis Kleven — PLU women's basketball
The Lutes came out of their opening weekend of NWC play winless, and now they'll hit the road for the first time, heading across the mountains to Spokane.
Mark Morris and LCC alum Madison Mosier played in both losses to Whitman, combining for 17 minutes off the bench and logging four rebounds. Kelso's Alexis Kleven is still looking to get on the court for her first collegiate action.
Next up: @ Whitworth Friday (5:30 p.m.) and Saturday (2:30 p.m.)
Logann Golden — WSU volleyball
One of five underclassman defensive specialists on the WSU roster, Golden (along with the other two freshmen in the group) didn’t get on the court in either of the Cougs’ season-opening games against Oregon.
Next up: @ Arizona State Thursday (11 a.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m.)
Cherita Daugherty — Southern Utah women’s basketball
Southern Utah announced Tuesday that it was pausing all team activities after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19. Because of that, the Thunderbirds’ two games against league-leaders Idaho State have been canceled.