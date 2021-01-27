Alumni radar: Milestone watch at LC, bounceback watch at Indiana

Volleyball season is underway, basketball season has hit its stride, and it’s another active weekend on the alumni radar. Here’s what's coming up for the area’s college-level athletes as the clock runs out on January.

Peyton Souvenir — Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball

The newly-ranked Warriors — slotted at No. 23 in the latest NAIA coach’s poll — are about to get very well acquainted with MSU-Billings. Four of their five games over the next two weekends will be played against the Yellowjackets. First up are a pair of road matchups in Billings, Montana, followed by a return series next weekend in Lewiston, Idaho.

Wahkiakum alum Peyton Souvenir will be on milestone watch from the opening tip. She’s currently sitting on 399 career assists, and one more will make her the just fourth Warrior since 2000 and the eighth all-time to reach the 400 mark.

Shortly thereafter, Souvenir will have her eyes set on No. 7 on the all-time LC assists list, currently occupied by Julie Stringer at 404. Caelyn Orlandi, who was a senior in Souvenir’s freshman season with Lewis-Clark State, hold the program record with 634 assists.