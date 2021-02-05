Alumni radar: Hansen goes off from distance in PSU road win

Kylie Jimenez hit the dagger to give the Portland State women’s basketball team a 61-60 win over Montana on Thursday, Feb. 4, but it was Desirae Hansen who got the Vikings to that final point.
The Rainier product dropped a season-high 22 points, including 16 in the second half, to lead all scorers. Hansen went 4-of-9 from beyond the arc — while the rest of the Portland State lineup combined to go 2-of-17 — and added eight points at the free throw line.
Hansen also put up nine rebounds — she is still looking for her first double-double of the season — and five blocks, the most by any Viking player in a game this season.
Montana started off cold from the field, shooting 26% from the field in the first quarter, but PSU was colder at 14%, and the Griz took an early lead that sat at five points by halftime, 29-24.
Both offenses found their rhythm in the third quarter, and the Vikings started to claw their way back in the fourth.
With 41 seconds left, Hansen drew a foul and hit both free throws, making it a 60-59 Montana lead. On the next possession, Tatiana Streun came away with a steal, and following a timeout, Jimenez wound down the clock before hitting the baseline and finding the lane for a go-ahead layup with two seconds left.
“We found a way to win on the road,” PSU coach Lynn Kennedy said. “It wasn’t pretty basketball tonight but we fought every possession.”
Up to that point, Jimenez was sitting on a 1-for-17 shooting night from the field.
The Vikings and Griz will play a rematch in Missoula at 11 a.m. Saturday, when PSU will try to get back to .500 in Big Sky play.
Daugherty leads Thunderbirds to win over Northern Colorado
LCC alum Cherita Daugherty, who leads the Southern Utah women’s basketball in assists this season, did more of the scoring herself for the second straight game Thursday, as the Thunderbirds took down Northern Colorado 70-63.
Daugherty scored a game-high 19 points, including nine of SUU’s 13 in the second quarter. Then in the fourth quarter, she chipped in eight more points to lead a comeback after the Bears took a four-point lead into the final period.
Daugherty went 8-of-9 from the field, including hitting the only three-pointer she attempted. She also added six rebounds and an assist.
It’s the second straight game Daugherty has led the Thunderbirds in scoring, after her 24-point effort in SUU’s double-overtime game against Weber State on Jan. 23.
Southern Utah will play one more in Greeley, Colo., Saturday at 11 a.m.
Edwards leads in kills again but Hoosiers fall to Hawkeyes
Rainier’s Breana Edwards got to double-digit kills for the fourth straight game this season, leading Indiana with 15 on Thursday, but the Hoosiers dropped their first match of the weekend to Iowa in four sets, 20-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-17.
Edwards and company had a tough time with Iowa’s defense. The Hawkeyes finished with six blocks on Edwards alone, including four in the final set. On the match, she hit .179 with eight errors.
Indiana and Iowa will face off again in Iowa City at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Esary pulls down 11 boards in loss to Bulldogs
Kalama alum Parker Esary scored six points and led the University of Providence with 11 boards, but the Argos lost big to Montana Western on Wednesday, 73-43.
The Bulldogs held the Argos to single-digits in three of the four quarters, and went into halftime with a 43-17 lead.
On the season, Esary is leading Providence with 14.9 points per game, and has reached 20 points in three of its eight games.
The Argos will stay at home for a two-game home series with Montana Tech this weekend. They split their season-opening series with the Orediggers back in January, with both games being decided by just four points.
Other area alumni in action
- Peyton Souvenir (Wahkiakum) scored eight points and added two rebounds as Lewis Clark State beat Eastern Oregon 79-61 on Thursday. The Warriors will face the College of Idaho Saturday at 6 p.m.
- Wes Kuzminsky (Toledo) hit his second home run of the season and went 3-for-8 on the day as Friends University swept a doubleheader against St. Mary (Kansas), winning 12-2 and 15-0.