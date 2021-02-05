Alumni radar: Hansen goes off from distance in PSU road win

Kylie Jimenez hit the dagger to give the Portland State women’s basketball team a 61-60 win over Montana on Thursday, Feb. 4, but it was Desirae Hansen who got the Vikings to that final point.

The Rainier product dropped a season-high 22 points, including 16 in the second half, to lead all scorers. Hansen went 4-of-9 from beyond the arc — while the rest of the Portland State lineup combined to go 2-of-17 — and added eight points at the free throw line.

Hansen also put up nine rebounds — she is still looking for her first double-double of the season — and five blocks, the most by any Viking player in a game this season.

Montana started off cold from the field, shooting 26% from the field in the first quarter, but PSU was colder at 14%, and the Griz took an early lead that sat at five points by halftime, 29-24.

Both offenses found their rhythm in the third quarter, and the Vikings started to claw their way back in the fourth.

With 41 seconds left, Hansen drew a foul and hit both free throws, making it a 60-59 Montana lead. On the next possession, Tatiana Streun came away with a steal, and following a timeout, Jimenez wound down the clock before hitting the baseline and finding the lane for a go-ahead layup with two seconds left.