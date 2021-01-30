Alumni radar: Christensen logs seven hits for COI in Saturday sweep

Souvenir reaches assist milestone, LC earns weekend split

Peyton Souvenir needed just one assist to reach 400 in her career at Lewis-Clark State, and that’s just what she did in the Warriors’ 56-49 win over MSU-Billings on Friday.

Saturday, while LC lost the rematch 77-69, Souvenir got on the way to her next milestone, adding four more assists to her career tally to move into a tie for seventh place all-time in Lewis-Clark State history.

Souvenir has 43 assists between her and sixth place. Through 11 contests this season, she’s averaging just over four helpers per game.

In the Friday win, the Wahkiakum alum added nine points and a team-high three steals. The Warriors trailed after the opening 10 minutes and shot under 35% as a team, but took advantage of a lopsided second quarter and withheld a late MSUB rally to win.

“We struggled to make baskets all game and in the second half we got crushed on the boards and let MSUB stay close,” LC State coach Brian Orr said. “I was happy with our defensive effort and the way we finished the last few minutes. We were able to hold the lead and close the deal.”