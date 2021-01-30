Alumni radar: Christensen logs seven hits for COI in Saturday sweep

Two days into her collegiate career, Woodland alum Kaily Christensen put her name in the College of Idaho record books, as the Yotes swept their Saturday doubleheader against Arizona Christian with two wins to the tune of 16-6 and 8-0.
Christensen, who started both games in the cleanup spot of the order as the Yotes’ DP, totaled seven hits — all singles — four RBIs, and three runs scored across the day. Five of those knocks game in a 5-for-5 outing in Game 1, tying the COI single-game record for hits.
It could have been an even bigger day for the freshman, who came up to the plate for her final at-bat of the day with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth inning of Game 2. Christensen turned on the pitch, but her liner found a glove at third base. She ended up going 2-for-4 at the plate as the Yotes took a run-shortened win to wrap up the sweep.
The Yotes opened their season Friday, dropping both games of an early doubleheader to Taylor. Christensen hit safely in each of the two games; four games into her career, she’s currently 9-for-14 at the plate.
Before ending up in Caldwell, Idaho, Christensen earned All-State honors as a junior and an all-state honorable mention as a sophomore for Woodland, as the Beavers won back-to-back state titles in 2018-19. As a Beaver, she had a career batting average of .583 and hit 12 home runs.
Souvenir reaches assist milestone, LC earns weekend split
Peyton Souvenir needed just one assist to reach 400 in her career at Lewis-Clark State, and that’s just what she did in the Warriors’ 56-49 win over MSU-Billings on Friday.
Saturday, while LC lost the rematch 77-69, Souvenir got on the way to her next milestone, adding four more assists to her career tally to move into a tie for seventh place all-time in Lewis-Clark State history.
Souvenir has 43 assists between her and sixth place. Through 11 contests this season, she’s averaging just over four helpers per game.
In the Friday win, the Wahkiakum alum added nine points and a team-high three steals. The Warriors trailed after the opening 10 minutes and shot under 35% as a team, but took advantage of a lopsided second quarter and withheld a late MSUB rally to win.
“We struggled to make baskets all game and in the second half we got crushed on the boards and let MSUB stay close,” LC State coach Brian Orr said. “I was happy with our defensive effort and the way we finished the last few minutes. We were able to hold the lead and close the deal.”
Saturday, the Warriors jumped out to a huge lead early, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 23-6 in the first quarter. and getting their lead up to as many as 18 in the second. But MSUB stormed back to tie the game late in the third quarter, and ran away with it in a shootout of a fourth, dropping 30 points in the final 10 minutes.
Souvenir scored five points in the loss to go along with four boards and a pair of steals.
Edwards, Indiana earns first victory of 2021
For the first time ever Friday, Indiana lost a volleyball game to Rutgers, falling 3-1 to the Scarlet Knights. But the Hoosiers came back Saturday to set things right, winning 3-1 for their first win of the spring season.
On the outside for IU, Rainier’s Breana Edwards had herself a big weekend. The Hoosiers fed her early and often in the Friday match, with the junior putting up 20 kills on 56 swings in four sets. It was the seventh time in Edwards’ career reaching 20 kills.
Saturday afternoon, the Hoosiers spread the ball around more, but Edwards still put up 12 kills. Through two weekends, she’s third in the Big Ten in total kills (46) and 10th in kills per set (3.29).
Kuzminsky has big day at the plate for Friends U
Toledo’s own Wes Kuzminsky went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, a double, and three RBIs in the first game of a double-header for Friends University against Texas A&M Texarkana on Friday as the Falcons beat the Eagles 5-1 to sweep the day.
The win made it five wins in a row to open the season for Friends U, the program’s best start to a season since 2015. The Eagles did end up coming back to give the Falcons their first loss of the year in a big way Saturday, scoring in every inning of a 25-6 blowout.
Through six games, Kuzminsky is batting .211 with four hits, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Last season, he led the Falcons with a .353 batting average and shared the team lead with 30 hits.
Other alumni in action
- Toledo’s Kal Schaplow got on the court for EWU women’s basketball in the Eagles’ 73-61 win over Sacramento State and tallied an assist, but didn’t break into the scoring column.
- Mark Morris and LCC alum Madison Mosier played nine minutes for the PLU women’s basketball team in the Lutes’ 78-76 loss to Whitworth Friday evening. The Lutes and Pirates were at halftime of their Saturday rematch at press deadline, with Whitworth up 37-36. Moser had one assist in five minutes of play in the first half.