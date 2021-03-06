'All gas': Full-strength Castle Rock steamrolls White Salmon

The next play, Gardner was organizing Partridge’s third touchdown, which started the running clock less than four minutes into the second half.

That was the cycle that took hold, really starting in the second quarter and running the rest of the way. The Rockets delivered punishing hit after punishing hit on defense, then ran the ball down the Bruins’ throats when they got the ball back.

“We just kept reiterating to the guys, ‘All gas, keep it rolling,’” Gehring said. “They were out there having fun, making plays, playing for one another. That’s the thing we love as coaches to see.”

By the end of the blowout, Gehring and the Castle Rock staff had one more surprise for the seniors.

On first down, they handed it off to McGary, who got to do his best William "Refrigerator" Perry imitation and rumbled for 4 yards.

“Coach just came up to me and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to give you the ball,’ and I was astonished,” McGary said. “But you know what? I’ve been waiting for that chance for like seven years. It was awesome to get to have the ball for just a second.”

On second down, Emmet Falter took the handoff. On third down, offensive lineman Grant Kincaid gained three. On fourth down, Isaac Trigsted got the carry.